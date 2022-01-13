HGC Group Appoints Alvin Wong as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development to Bolster Enterprise Digital Transformation

With a focus on helping enterprises solve complex challenges, Alvin will spearhead efforts to develop and customize integrated digital solutions that take advantage of HGC Group infrastructure and services and relevant digital technologies, including cloud, cyber security and software defined networking solutions.

Alvin is a 30-year veteran of the information and communications technology (ICT) and telecommunications industries. He has served as Commercial Director of HGC Group's Macroview Telecom, one of the largest Hong Kong-headquartered digital technology solution and managed service providers, since 2020. As such, he has been instrumental in the development of the firm's Managed Security Platform and market-leading one-stop solutions for managed cloud services.

His new role will see him head up HGC Group's Solutions Development and Solution Consulting functions while continuing to lead the Group's ICT Solutions Pre-sales, ICT Partner Alliance and Business Development teams, as well as the Customized Solution Unit (CSU) and Logistics & Sales Support team.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC Group, said, "Alvin's appointment reflects the importance that HGC Group places on understanding our corporate customers and meeting their current and future needs with full-fledged telecom and ICT solutions. His rich experience in business consultancy and product development bodes well for enterprises seeking to harness digital transformation for improved competitiveness and success."

Alvin Wong, Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development at HGC Group, said, "I am honoured to be invited to expand my contribution to HGC Group and our enterprise customers in this new role. All enterprises today face a fast-changing business environment. There has never been a better time for business leaders to steer their companies towards digital integration with the support of a partner, like HGC Group, that combines innovation, experience and business acumen to deliver real value. I am excited to share the excitement and success with our customers and partners at every stage of their transformation journey."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

