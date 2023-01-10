HONG KONG, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC Group) today announced the appointment of Alvin Wong as Chief Operating Officer – ICT Business, Solutions and Product, with immediate effect. He will oversee the end-to-end ICT business management of HGC Group and lead the team to further enrich the ICT and digital solution portfolio in local and overseas market, meeting the emerging needs in today's competitive digital world.

HGC Group appoints Alvin Wong as Chief Operating Officer - ICT Business, Solutions and Product to further spearhead the Group’s ICT business

In this advancing role, Alvin will spearhead the growth of Group's ICT Business, focusing on its strategic direction and implementation as well as to oversee the day-to-day operations. This appointment has also highlighted HGC's commitment and continuous development in ICT solutions, leveraging the Group's comprehensive digital infrastructure, local & global telecom coverage and commitment from investors.

Alvin is a 30-year veteran of the ICT and telecommunications industries. Prior to this new role, he served as Executive Vice President of Solutions and Product Development of HGC Group, leading the solutions, product and presales units. He has also served as Commercial Director of HGC Group's Macroview Telecom, one of the largest Hong Kong-headquartered digital technology solution and managed service providers, since 2020. He has been acknowledged for the development of the firm's Managed Security Platform and market-leading one-stop solutions for managed cloud services.

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC Group, said, "ICT is an important growth engine and a crucial component in The Group's digital transformation journey from Telco to Techco. This appointment showcased our commitment in ICT business development and further reinforced our position as one of the leading telecom and ICT solutions providers in the region. Combining his expertise and extensive experience in ICT industry, Alvin is the ideal leader to spearhead the Group's long-term development and growth in ICT business. His tasks will be supported by teams of digital veterans, including a number of long-served colleagues and new joiners from local and overseas."

Alvin Wong, Chief Operating Officer – ICT Business, Solutions and Product of HGC Group said, "This is my honor being invited to expand my contribution to HGC Group on the development of ICT Business. Digital transformation is an inevitable journey for all enterprises to stay competitive in the rapidly changing business environment nowadays, which is crucial to optimize their resources and deliver better experience to their customers and employees. HGC Group, that combines experience, innovation, business acumen and passion, can deliver real values to our customers and partners in their transformation journey, and share the success together."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 30 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980575/HGC_Group_Appoints_Alvin_Wong_as_Chief_Operating_Officer___ICT_Business__Solutions_and_Product.jpg

SOURCE HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC)