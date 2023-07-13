HFM's Copy Trading Feature HFcopy Continues to Make Waves

EBENE, Mauritius, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving into Q3 of 2023, uncertainty is projected to remain prominent across various markets. Subsequently, the esteemed copy trading tool HFcopy, available exclusively to clients of the leading global brokerage HFM (formerly HotForex), continues to gain popularity worldwide. This remarkable tool is a true game-changer in terms of copy trading, mainly thanks to its ability to make the process quicker, simpler and more effective than ever.

"At HFM we always strive for excellence, leaving no stone unturned in our quest to remain industry leaders," remarked a spokesperson for the brand. "We put our best minds into the constant improvement of HFcopy, since we know that to stay ahead of our competitors, we can never stop innovating. This is an unwritten agreement we have with our valued clients - we will make every effort necessary to provide nothing short of the most optimal trading conditions."

A copy tool for the trader of 2023

In its essence, HFcopy allows users to interact with other traders, get their insights on specific and general market happenings, and copy their trading routine to any desired degree. HFM clients can follow as many 'strategy providers' as they wish, thus diversifying the array of approaches they are exposed to. Also, HFcopy grants successful traders an attractive performance fee bi-weekly, as well as paves the way for traders to learn and become 'strategy providers' themselves over time.

"I can go on about the advantages of our HFcopy feature, but I think the number of satisfied clients currently using it speaks for itself," added the spokesperson, "as well as the "Best Global Forex Copy Trading Platform" award recently granted to us. We are committed to being the best. This is not just lip service; this is one of our pillars as a financial company."

About HFM

Established in 2010 and serving more than 3.5 million clients globally today, HFM is a key player in the online brokerage industry thanks to its unwavering commitment to top technology, stringent security, innovation and a customer-centric approach. The broker is distributed and multi-regulated, guaranteeing the safety and privacy of all clients around the world. For more information, users are invited to visit www.hfm.com or contact one of the company's representatives, who are happy to assist in over 27 different languages.

