HFMA gives 5 reasons to take your daily supplements

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a You Gov survey , 'Multivitamins or dietary supplements consumption among Brits' more of the population now take food supplements than during 2020. Around 47% of UK adults take a supplement regularly. The Health Food Manufacturers' Association (HFMA), the Voice of UK Natural Health, representing 140 companies in the natural products industry, highlights five reasons why you might want to take a food supplement.

Here are five reasons why you might want to take food supplements as part of your healthy lifestyle.

Vitamin D – Heading into winter, our chances of getting vitamin D from sunlight are reduced. The NHS recommends that everyone takes a supplement of 10mcg from October to March.

Iron - In the UK, it is estimated that 8% of women and 3% of men have anaemia due to iron deficiency. Research suggests that numbers could increase to 12% in premenopausal women and 23% in pregnant women. A blood test via your GP can test if iron levels are low.

Following a dairy free diet may result in lower intake of vitamins B2, B12 and Iodine as plant based dairy alternatives contain lower levels than milk products. Vegans or those on a restricted diet may wish to take a supplement.

A busy lifestyle may create an increased need for B vitamins in your diet. B vitamins contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. These water-soluble vitamins need replacing in your diet, daily.

Oily fish and Omega-3. The NHS recommend at least 2 portions of fish a week, including 1 of oily fish. If it isn't possible to eat that amount, an omega-3 supplement is a convenient way to provide these essential fatty acids.. An algae source is available for vegans.

Dr Michele Sadler, scientific advisor to the HFMA, comments, "Intakes from the habitual diet of many people in the UK doesn't always meet dietary requirements. While everyone should aim to eat a heathy balanced diet, taking a daily supplement can be helpful to make up any shortfall in micronutrient intake."

Food supplements can be a useful addition to your diet and lifestyle. Seek advice from a qualified health practitioner before taking supplements, especially if taking medication, pregnant or breastfeeding. Your health store, pharmacy or nutritionist can help you build a healthy and balanced nutrition plan.

