Heze promotes peony as an industry and art, calling for entries for a series of competitions

The Outstanding Contribution Award of the Peony Capital of China (Heze) is an honorary award established by the CPC Heze Municipal Committee and the Heze Government to recognize individuals or teams for outstanding contributions to the development of Heze's peony industry and peony culture and art.

Once a year, up to 2 individuals (teams) are selected and presented with a one-time award of CNY 300,000. Individuals or teams from China and abroad are recognized for their outstanding achievements in the cultivation and breeding, scientific research and development, and business model innovation of peony as well as peony culture and art creation and production, outstanding contributions to the development of Heze's peony industry and peony culture and art, and great social influence.

In May 2021, Heze will select the winners of the 2nd annual Outstanding Contribution Award of the Peony Capital of China and reward them in a grand ceremony.

The "Blooming World" Peony Series Awards 2021, organized by the Heze Government, includes awards in seven areas under two categories: the peony industry development and the peony culture and art. The peony industry development category includes 3 areas: the Peony Show Competition, the Peony Scientific Innovation, and the Peony Industry Business Model Innovation. The peony culture and art category includes 4 areas: the Peony Themed Art Competition, Calligraphy Competition, Photography Competition, and Cultural Creative Design Competition. Each has a top award dubbed as the "Golden Peony Award" of the Peony Capital of China (Heze) and has a prize of CNY 100,000, in addition to first, the second, the third, and other prizes.

The selection for the Peony Scientific Innovation Award and the Peony Industry Business Model Innovation Award is scheduled in early 2021 while the five competitions, the Peony Show Competition, the Art Competition, the Calligraphy Competition, the Photography Competition, and the Cultural Creative Design Competition are already officially started. For details on the competitions, please visit the official website of the awards at http://heze.dzwww.com/hkss/ .

All competitions are open to participants from China and abroad. In addition to reviews by the professional judging panels, the entries for these competitions will be rated by the netizens and the on-site audiences during online and offline exhibitions of the Heze International Peony Cultural Tourism Festival in 2021.

Heze will simultaneously hold a grand festival and a cultural feast for everyone by conducting a series of influential, interesting, and participatory public activities, such as the food selection with the theme of "Seeking Delicious Food in the Capital of Peony", the Opera Contest for Fans in the Capital of Peony, the "Peony Book Fair" Art Festival, and the Peony Themed Poetry Contest.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376276

Caption: The award selection for the Outstanding Contribution Award of the Peony Capital of China (Heze) 2021 and the Peony Series Awards are launched.

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376277

Caption: Peonies in full bloom in the Peony Capital of China (Heze)

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=376278

Caption: A gongbi-style painting of peonies from Juye, Heze debuts at the 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331062/1_The_award.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331061/2_Peonies.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1331060/3_Gongbi_style_painting.jpg

SOURCE The Information Office of the People's Government of Heze Municipality