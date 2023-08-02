Hexaware Honored as 'Enterprise Innovator' in HFS Horizons Study, Cementing its Position in Data Modernization Services

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, has been recognized as an 'Enterprise Innovator' in the distinguished Horizon 2 category of the HFS Horizons study for Data Modernization Services.

The HFS Horizons study, a meticulous and comprehensive evaluation of the data modernization industry, evaluated 23 of the world's top services providers and management consultants. Horizon 2 honors those who excel in enhancing customer and employee experiences and streamlining the flow of information and data across various functions of an enterprise.

Hexaware has been recognized for its robust suite of automation tools that power discovery, assessment, and automated data migration capabilities. The company's proprietary Amaze toolset propels enterprises toward efficient data management practices and innovative data science implementations, leading to strategic business solutions. Notably, Hexaware's unwavering commitment to client collaboration and transparency, as well as its continuous investment in its Centers of Excellence, strategic alliances, and proprietary platforms, have been crucial in establishing its foothold in the data modernization arena.

The extensive range of Hexaware's offerings encompasses the design, build, transform, and manage aspects of data modernization. The offerings include data strategy roadmaps, cloud adoption assessments, advanced analytics, migration to cloud data platforms, and comprehensive data governance. This recognition also underscores Hexaware's track record in customer satisfaction, with clients lauding its understanding of business needs, deep technological and domain expertise, innovative methodologies, robust partner ecosystem, and competitive pricing model.

Speaking of the recognition, Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head, Cloud and Data, Hexaware, said, "We are truly honored to receive this recognition. To us, data modernization goes beyond technology. It involves understanding the specific needs of our clients, creating solutions to their complex challenges, and aligning these solutions with their business goals. Our focus, as always, remains to provide value-driven, meaningful insights that transform the way our clients manage and access their data."

Joel Martin, Executive Research Leader, Study co-author, HFS Research stated, "Hexaware continues to impress HFS. Building on its Amaze for application migration, HFS was impressed by its Amaze for Data & AI, which can automate the 'cloudification' of legacy data warehouses and databases to accelerate time to value for its customers on a modernization journey."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

