Hexaware and IKOR Partner to Strengthen Engineering Capabilities for Guidewire Solutions Globally

MUMBAI, India and HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, a leading provider of IT, BPO and consulting services has announced that it has joined hands with IKOR, the Hamburg-based technology consultancy to complement each other's software engineering capabilities in Guidewire for German and international insurers.

Hexaware Technologies GmbH and IKOR AG are partnering for the launch, further development and support of an international software platform for property insurance from Guidewire Software Inc.

Hexaware and IKOR are already closely linked to the software manufacturer Guidewire through a partner program. Alexander Mueller-Herbst, VP Continental Europe- MD Germany, Hexaware, said, "With the one-team engagement model from Hexaware and IKOR, insurers in the DACH region and Europe are able to obtain an end-to-end range of business analysis, full Guidewire transformation, project management, comprehensive technical development and embedding from a single source." Hexaware has in-depth expertise in all technological aspects of Guidewire products, from professional services to application support and maintenance.

"With this partnership, we are now complementing each other's strengths in an ideal way," says Lars Ackermann, CEO of IKOR, with satisfaction. In its core market, the Hamburg-based technology consultancy is established as an expert provider offering customized Guidewire solutions to suit the conditions of the German insurance industry.

The partners are also excited about the potential for joint activities beyond the German-speaking insurance industry. As a specialist for the technical integration of Guidewire and other systems, the partnership will in future, provide international teams for system connections via application interfaces (API) and provide a range of Guidewire-specific automated solutions, such as in testing and others. "After all, interfaces are not bound by national law and the 'API economy' is relevant for all insurers. Also, specialized automation solution will significantly improve implementation time and ROI," say Mueller and Ackermann jointly referring to their unique offering to the market.

