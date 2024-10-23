Hexaware Achieves the Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Program Cloud Specialization for the EMEA Region

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, an IT services and solutions company, announced it has earned the Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Cloud - EMEA specialization. Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Advantage level. This recognition underscores Hexaware's experience delivering cloud-based solutions using Guidewire's technology across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Hexaware has been working with Guidewire to deliver solutions that meet insurance companies' needs. This specialization is expected to strengthen the relationship between the two companies and help Hexaware expand its offerings to a broader range of customers.

"This achievement validates our efforts to help P&C insurers modernize their platforms and deliver value to our customers. By leveraging the Guidewire Cloud platform, we can help insurers accelerate their digital transformation journey to achieve better business outcomes," said Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware.

Guidewire specializations are regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in Guidewire products. Achieving specializations provides insurers with clarity and insight into partners' capabilities. In addition, partners with specializations can promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Cloud - EMEA specialization. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director of Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

