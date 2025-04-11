Hexagon Composites ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

News provided by

Hexagon Composites ASA

11 Apr, 2025, 12:14 GMT

OSLO, Norway, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE: HEX.OL) will be held on 5 May 2025 at 13:00 CEST at the company's offices in Korsegata 4B, Aalesund, Norway.

Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting with attendance/proxy forms and the Board of Directors' proposed resolutions for the Annual General Meeting. All documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at www.hexagongroup.com.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP ESG & Corporate Compliance, Hexagon Composites ASA
Email: ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com 

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications.

Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hexagon-composites-asa/r/hexagon-composites-asa--notice-of-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4135010

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22853/4135010/3385799.pdf

HEX_Notice of Annual General Meeting 2025

Also from this source

Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual and Sustainability report 2024

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA has approved the company's Annual and Sustainability report for 2024. Please find attached the...

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider

David Bandele, CFO has on 7 March 2025 acquired 4,500 shares at an average price per share of NOK 23.45. After the sale, Bandele holds 104,500 shares ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics