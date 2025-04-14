Hexagon Composites ASA: Initiation of share buyback program to fulfil incentive programs obligations and for general corporate purposes

OSLO, Norway, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Composite ASA has decided to initiate a buyback of up to 4 million of its own shares for an amount up to NOK 75 million. The buyback program may be carried out in the period from this announcement and until 31 May 2025. The purpose of the program is to fulfil the Company's obligations under its incentive programs and for general corporate purposes.



Hexagon Composites has engaged a third party to carry out the share buybacks in the market. The third party will make its trading decisions independently of, and uninfluenced by the Company. The share buybacks will be made in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Company's Annual General Meeting.



Transactions will be conducted in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").



Hexagon Composites holds 396 610 own shares as of the date of this announcement.



For additional information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.



Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

