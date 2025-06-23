Herspiegel Acquires Decisive Consulting to Expand Global Life Sciences Commercialization Services

Blending Bold Strategy with Proven Market Access and Health Economics Expertise to Unlock Asset Value

YARDLEY, Pa. and LONDON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel, a leader in pharmaceutical commercialization services, today announced the acquisition of Decisive Consulting. This strategic expansion unites Decisive's global market access focused "Rebel Thinking" with Herspiegel's world-class commercialization services, creating a powerhouse of strategy, evidence, and execution across the product lifecycle.

Known for its bold, creative problem-solving, Decisive Consulting helps life sciences companies challenge convention to drive breakthrough market access. Now united with the recently acquired FIECON's industry-leading HEOR and HTA expertise and Herspiegel's proven U.S. market access and commercialization capabilities, the combined set of commercialization services helps clients navigate complexity and seize opportunity from early asset strategy to launch readiness and market optimization. This integrated approach brings together scientific insight, evidence strategy, deep market intuition, and executional precision to ensure brands are built to lead.

"The addition of Decisive Consulting further strengthens our ability to unlock asset value and improve patient access to life-changing therapies. Together, we offer the full spectrum of global market access expertise—from early evidence planning through successful launch and beyond."

Brent Herspiegel, CEO of Herspiegel

Esther Nzenza, CEO and Founder of Decisive Consulting, will remain with Herspiegel as Senior Partner Global Value and Market Access. Esther will continue in a leadership role to deliver industry-leading strategy and impact for clients seeking to expand access to their innovative treatments across international markets.

"As part of Herspiegel we will be a true powerhouse in Access, HEOR and go to market strategy, scaled and able to cover worldwide markets with fluency and with industry leading capabilities across the areas that we serve."

Esther Nzenza, Founder of Decisive Consulting

Together with the recent integration of FIECON, Herspiegel and Decisive Consulting will power commercial success to enable access to innovative medicines and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

About Herspiegel

Herspiegel is a leading commercialization consulting firm that helps life science clients maximize their brand potential. With expertise spanning market access, medical affairs, marketing, and patient services, Herspiegel has supported over 150 pharmaceutical product launches across oncology, rare disease, biosimilars, and general medicine brands. Our team of MDs, PhDs, MBAs, and pharmacists deliver strategic insights and operational excellence to ensure commercial success.

About Decisive Consulting

Decisive Consulting, founded in 2020 to challenge assumptions around value, evidence, and access strategy. We are challenge agents and change enablers, we enjoy the "difficult" and the opportunity to bring the "what if" to a robust and well-argued debate. We believe there needs to be more creativity in access strategy to challenge the status quo and realize what's possible. Our Rebel Thinking leads to breakthrough access results, even in challenging circumstances. Decisive has supported more than 45 companies since inception from early-stage portfolio design through to HTA strategy and execution across multiple countries.

