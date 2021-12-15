Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market to Reach US$ 5.8 Bn by 2031, finds TMR Study

-Prospects of role of Ayurvedic brands to roll out easy to consume tablets and pills of herbal extracts to stimulate demand

-Measures to improve the quality of life and health related to urban lifestyle propels growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 – 2031, according to a recent market research publication by TMR. The growing focus on reconfiguring food and exercise habits to improve the quality of life and health is fueling the growth of herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market. Growing concerns among consumers about the presence of hazardous chemical compounds in food that are related to health disorders are increasing the use of herbal extracts.

Nutraceuticals are being marketed to serve the needs to improve the quality of life and health related to significant changes in food habits. Fast-paced lifestyle of individuals in urban areas restricts the benefits associated with natural living, thus fueling the demand for herbal extracts. Nutraceuticals with herbs and herbal formulations have fewer side effects or reactions, which make for their growing popularity worldwide.

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Key Findings of Report

Popularity of Dietary Supplements for Preventive Health Fuels Growth

The outbreak of the recent pandemic and the increasing incidence of infectious diseases are driving individuals to use dietary supplements and functional foods to keep diseases at bay. Companies in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market are capitalizing on the trend to boost the adoption of dietary supplements and functional foods.

The development of mobile apps and telemedicine for information on dietary supplements obtained from natural ingredients provides impetus to the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market. Extracts of cinnamon, tulsi, and aloe vera are some ingredients used in nutraceuticals that are boosting the adoption of nutraceutical products.

Development of New Extraction Processes Address Drawbacks of Predecessor Ones

Companies in the herbal extracts in nutraceutical market are playing a key role in developing new environment-friendly extraction processes. Supercritical fluid extraction, microwave-assisted extraction, and pressurized liquid extraction are some modern extraction methods that are beneficial in terms of lower organic solvent consumption, higher selectivity, and shorter extraction times than traditional extraction processes. Increased production yield and saving on human labor are some other benefits of these new extraction processes. Such pursuits favor the growth of herbal extracts in the nutraceuticals market.

R&D for New Herbal Extracts to Expand Demand

Several governments are undertaking programs to elevate awareness about the benefits of natural extracts and components. Some manufacturers of naturally healing products are also engaging in R&D to develop new herbs and herbal extracts for nutraceuticals. The increasing endorsement from health experts for these products is leading to swelled consumer confidence in these products.

Medicinal plants serve as the key ingredient of some nutraceutical products. In order to elevate the use of medicinal plants, research studies are being undertaken for detailed understanding of plant extracts. The objective is to develop innovative formulations for nutritional and therapeutic applications.

The integration of study of herbal medicine with nanotechnology is emerging as a useful approach in the herbal extracts in the nutraceuticals market. The advantage lies in improving the efficacy of plant extracts, and at the same time, reduces their concentration, toxicity, and adverse effects.

The ability to use high concentration herbal medication in nano carrier packaging over the entire course of therapy is an innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. This cements growth in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market.

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Growth Drivers

Growing acceptance of antioxidant-rich herbal supplements for disease prevention boosts herbal extracts for nutraceuticals market

Strong therapeutic abilities of herbal extracts to prevent skin, hair, dental disorders, and to fight sickness stimulates growth of the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market are

Akay, Synthite Industries Ltd

Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd.

Gurjar phytochem Pvt. Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

All-Seasons Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Bioprex Labs

Star Hi herbs

Plant Lipids

BOS Naturals

Vidya Herbs

K. patels

OmniActive Health Technologies

Bioingredia, Bhumi Naturals

Sami-Sabinsa Group

Arjuna Extracts

GFP Herbals

Olive Lifesciences

Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

The herbal extracts in nutraceuticals market is segmented as follows;

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Type

Cinnamon Extract

Fenugreek Extract

Curcumin Extract

Amla Extract

Pomegranate Peel Extract

Ashwagandha Extract

Aloe Vera Extract

Gurmar Extract

Brahmi Extract

Cumin Seeds Extract

Onion Extract

Green Coffee Extract

Garlic Extract

Mangosteen Extract

Sugar Beet Extract

Orange Peel Extract

Guggul Extract

Tulsi Extract

Licorice Extract

Moringa Leaf Extract

Piper Betel Extract

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Extraction Process

Solvent Extraction

SCFE

Spray Dried

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Herbal Extracts in Nutraceuticals Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

