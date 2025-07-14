HeraldEX Defines the Future with Its One-Stop Crypto Platform for Businesses

WARSAW, Poland, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Crypto Expo Dubai 2025, HeraldEX launched two of its highly awaited tools: the Crypto Payment Gateway and the OTC Desk , which drew significant attention and marked a major success for them. These tools were created to help businesses use crypto without dealing with the usual complications.

HeraldEX

From e-commerce and gaming platforms to institutions and high-volume traders, these tools support a wide range of business needs. They enable fast, secure crypto payments and large-volume trades with minimal friction. With instant settlements, fiat conversions, deep liquidity and full confidentiality in one integrated suite, HeraldEX makes global crypto adoption easy and hassle-free.

"Attending Crypto Expo Dubai was a defining moment for us," said Aravinth Ramesh, CTO, HeraldEX. "We connected with industry leaders, potential partners and users from around the world. It was not just about showing up; it was about showing what's possible and where HeraldEX is heading," he added.

HeraldEX stands out as the all-in-one crypto platform. Businesses accept digital currency effortlessly, traders handle big OTC deals with top liquidity and speed, and users enjoy features built for every crypto need. HeraldEX is the trusted choice for anyone aiming to take their crypto journey further.

"We built this to be the obvious choice for anyone handling crypto," says K. Balasubramanyam, CEO, HeraldEX. "With so many features built right in, whether it's accepting payments, making big trades or managing assets, our platform lets them do it all effortlessly," he added.

CEO K. Balasubramanyam has over 20 years of experience in capital markets and finance. CTO Aravinth Ramesh has spent years building tech systems using AI and blockchain. They both saw the same issue that crypto wasn't built for real business use. That idea led to what HeraldEX is today.

Today, HeraldEX is growing steadily with more businesses joining across Europe, the UAE and Australia. The platform works within local rules in each of these regions and keeps focusing on real-world tools that support how businesses use crypto.

For more information:

Aravinth Ramesh, CTO

Website: https://herald.exchange/

Email: aravinth@herald.exchange

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730288/HeraldEX.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2729438/HeraldEX_Logo.jpg