Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands to speak at INSEAD Alumni Forum Europe 2025 in Amsterdam

SINGAPORE, FONTAINEBLEAU, France and ABU DHABI, UAE, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INSEAD, The Business School for the World, announced that Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands will participate in the INSEAD Alumni Forum Europe, taking place on April 4-5, 2025, in Amsterdam. Centred around the theme "Lead with Integrity, Shape the Future Now!", the Forum will bring together over 1,000 business leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and academics to explore some of the most pressing challenges shaping business and society today.

During the opening session, Her Majesty Queen Máxima will participate in a fireside chat with Mark Stabile, Dean of Degree Programmes and Europe Campus, focusing on financial health. As the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), she will discuss how financial service providers and policymakers can help individuals and businesses access responsible financial services and navigate financial challenges. Financial health is vital for developing and developed countries alike, for individuals and society as a whole.

"We want to ensure that people can use financial products and services that help them get a grip on their day-to-day income and expenses, that they can invest or save for long-term goals, that they can protect themselves from financial setbacks such as job loss, and that they have confidence in their financial future," Her Majesty Queen Máxima explained the four elements of the definition of financial health.

Following the plenary session, Her Majesty Queen Máxima will meet with a small group of INSEAD alumni to continue the discussion on this theme.

"We are honored to welcome Her Majesty Queen Máxima to the INSEAD Alumni Forum," said Francisco Veloso, Dean of INSEAD. "Her presence reflects INSEAD's enduring ties with the Netherlands, which began in 1959 when Her Majesty Queen Juliana sent one of the first messages of support for the school's inauguration. Today, this connection continues through distinguished alumni such as His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands MBA'00D, who will also speak at the Forum. Alongside more than 50 prominent speakers, we will explore the defining challenges of our time, from climate resilience to technological innovation."

The European Commissioner for Climate Action Wopke Hoekstra MBA'05D will deliver a keynote on Europe's transition to net-zero emissions and sustainable growth. Other prominent speakers include Dolf van den Brink, CEO of Heineken; Stefaan Decraene, Chair of Rabobank; and Monique Lempers, Chief Impact Officer of Fairphone. INSEAD faculty will also share insights on sustainable leadership, digital transformation, and inclusive business practices.

The Alumni Forum is an annual event and an integral part of the school's Lifelong Learning programme. It provides the school's 70,000 alumni with access to cutting-edge insights, global connections, and opportunities to engage with thought leaders shaping business and society.

This year's discussions will be guided by four key themes:

Managing Climate Risk and Water Resources

Feeding the World Responsibly

Innovating Tech for a Complex World

Leading Towards a Fair and Safe Society

