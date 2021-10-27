Hepatic Encephalopathy Market to Procure from Ageing Population and Increased R&D Investments; Anticipated Steady Growth Boost at a CAGR of 5.31% During the Study Period 2018-2030, Evaluates DelveInsight

The growing market of Hepatic Encephalopathy is expected to surge mainly due to the rising prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy and ageing population, increased R&D activities and launch of upcoming therapies like Rifaximin, AXA1665, GR3027 with key pharmaceuticals such as Axcella Health, Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, and others.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Hepatic Encephalopathy Market report delivers an in-depth understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Hepatic Encephalopathy market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Hepatic Encephalopathy market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into the 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan].

Some of the key takeaways from the Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Report:

The Hepatic Encephalopathy market size was evaluated to be USD 1,448 million in 2020 in the 7MM market by DelveInsight. The market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% in the 7MM for the study period 2018-2030.

According to an estimate by DelveInsight, the highest diagnosed Hepatic Encephalopathy prevalent cases in the 7MM were found in the United States with 205,018 cases in 2020.

The increase in market size of Hepatic Encephalopathy is a direct consequence of the expected approval of emerging therapies and the increasing patient population of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM.

The expected approval of potential therapies such as GR3027 (Golexanolone), Rifaximin (SSD), AXA1665, VE303 may increase market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Hepatic Encephalopathy.

Key pharma players working proactively in the Hepatic Encephalopathy therapeutic market are Axcella Health, Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Bausch Health/Salix Pharmaceuticals and others that have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size.

, , and others that have the potential to create a significant positive shift in the market size. According to DelveInsight's analysis, the diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM is expected to increase at a CAGR of 0.61% for the study period of 2018-2030.

Hepatic Encephalopathy: Overview

Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) is a brain disorder that develops in people suffering from liver disease. Hepatic Encephalopathy presents a spectrum of neuropsychiatric symptoms that lie from subtle fluctuating cognitive impairment to coma and is a significant contributor to morbidity in patients with liver disease.

It is found in Hepatic Encephalopathy, the incidence of acute liver failure, liver bypass procedures, and cirrhosis are categorized as Type A, B, and C Hepatic Encephalopathy, respectively. Also, Hepatic Encephalopathy can be classified according to whether it is present as overt or covert.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in the 7MM were found to be 337,141 in 2020. Moreover, these cases are expected to increase by 2030 at a CAGR of 0.61% during the study period (2018–2030).

DelveInsight estimates that the majority of cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy are occupied by males as compared to females. There were a total of 149,048 male and 55,970 female cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy in 2020 in the United States.

The Hepatic Encephalopathy Report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-2030 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Hepatic Encephalopathy

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market

The current Hepatic Encephalopathy market includes treatment therapies like Nonabsorbable disaccharides (i.e., lactitol and lactulose) and nonabsorbable antibiotics (i.e., rifaximin) are the two primary forms of therapies for Hepatic Encephalopathy. The first-line agent used to prevent acute or persistent Hepatic Encephalopathy is the nonabsorbable disaccharides (lactulose or lactitol). The second-line agents include oral antibiotics (neomycin, metronidazole, and rifaximin) that can reduce urease-producing bacteria in the intestines, resulting in decreased ammonia production and absorption through the gastrointestinal tract. Xifaxan (rifaximin) tablets, developed and marketed by Salix Pharmaceuticals, are approved for the reduction in risk of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence in adults.

Novel and emerging Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment therapies are being developed by several pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are under different phases of clinical investigation. For example AXA1665, being developed by Axcella Health, is a candidate for a reduction in risk of recurrent Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy (OHE) is in Phase II stage of clinical development and is a composition of eight amino acids and derivatives which are supposed to target multiple metabolic pathways intersecting key organ systems, including the liver, muscle, and gut. Another breakthrough therapy, GR3027 (Golexanolone) in Phase I/IIa trial by Umecrine Cognition, is an orally administered small molecule to treat patients diagnosed with Hepatic Encephalopathy.

Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

AXA1665: Axcella Health

Rifaximin (SSD): Bausch Health/Salix Pharmaceuticals

GR3027 (Golexanolone): Umecrine Cognition

VE303: Vedanta Biosciences

Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Dynamics

The availability of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the 7MM contributes a lot to the growth of the Hepatic Encephalopathy market. In addition, an increasingly ageing population and increased R&D investments by drug manufacturing companies are fueling the Hepatic Encephalopathy market expansion. The overall market of the Hepatic Encephalopathy market is expected to boost due to the rising prevalence of Hepatic Encephalopathy over the globe and thus the surge in treatment options. An increase in patient and practitioner awareness regarding Hepatic Encephalopathy will lead to better patient outcomes and improved diagnostic opportunities. Along with these, the expected launch of emerging therapies will boost the Hepatic Encephalopathy treatment market in the forecasted period.

A high number of undiagnosed and unreported cases contribute to the lack of awareness of Hepatic Encephalopathy. Few adverse events associated with the current therapies, absence of a robust pipeline, and lack of effective treatment, contribute as setbacks in the Hepatic Encephalopathy market. Various challenges are experienced in the diagnosis of Hepatic Encephalopathy as well as disease burden acts as an underlying cause for lack of awareness regarding this condition.

Scope of the Hepatic Encephalopathy Report

Study Period: 2018–2030

2018–2030 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan ]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and ] Key Companies: Axcella Health, Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Bausch Health/Salix Pharmaceuticals

Axcella Health, Umecrine Cognition, Vedanta Biosciences, Bausch Health/Salix Pharmaceuticals Key Hepatic Encephalopathy Pipeline Therapies : Rifaximin (SSD), AXA1665, GR3027 (Golexanolone), VE303

: Rifaximin (SSD), AXA1665, GR3027 (Golexanolone), VE303 Therapeutic Assessment : Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

: Hepatic Encephalopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Hepatic Encephalopathy market drivers and barriers

Hepatic Encephalopathy market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Porter's five forces, SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Key Cross Competition

KOL's views

Unmet Needs

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction to Hepatic Encephalopathy 3 Hepatic Encephalopathy: Market overview at a glance 4 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market: Future Perspective 5 Executive Summary of Hepatic Encephalopathy (HE) 6 Key Events in Hepatic Encephalopathy 7 Disease Background and Overview: Hepatic Encephalopathy 8 Hepatic Encephalopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 9 Hepatic Encephalopathy Patient Journey 10 Hepatic Encephalopathy Marketed Therapies 11 Hepatic Encephalopathy Emerging Drugs 12 Hepatic Encephalopathy: Seven Major Market Analysis 13 KOL Views 14 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Drivers 15 Hepatic Encephalopathy Market Barriers 16 Hepatic Encephalopathy SWOT Analysis 17 Hepatic Encephalopathy Unmet Needs 18 Reimbursement and Market Access in Hepatic Encephalopathy 19 Appendix 20 DelveInsight Capabilities 21 Disclaimer 22 About DelveInsight

