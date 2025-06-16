Heng Ren Calls on Sinovac to Pay Shareholders the Special Dividend Before the July 8 Board Vote
16 Jun, 2025, 13:00 GMT
BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) shareholder Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC today sent an open resolution to Sinovac's shareholders outlining the decisive action that Sinovac's Board of Directors must take to pay shareholders the $55 cash dividend before the July 8 board vote, which would remove uncertainty, restore credibility and improve investor confidence in Sinovac.
The full text of the resolution follows:
Pay The $55 Dividend Before the July 8 Board Election
All Sinovac shareholders can agree on one issue: receiving dividends.
Heng Ren urges the Sinovac board to pay the declared $55 cash dividend before the July 8 vote for the board.
Here are the reasons:
- It's legitimate. The current board's announcement of the $55 special cash dividend payment date stated "on or about" July 9. Then Monday, July 7 should work. U.S. banks and stock exchanges are open for business.
- A July 7 payment date would remove uncertainty about the dividend. After the current board declared a $55 cash dividend to be paid "on or about" Wednesday, July 9, the election contest for the Sinovac board was scheduled for the day before, July 8.
- Given the drama surrounding Sinovac, it is not surprising that shareholders are worried that a different board might cancel the declared $55 dividend. Remove this worry. Pay the dividend on Monday, July 7 to shareholders.
- Paying the dividend on July 7 focuses shareholders on the qualifications of the candidates. It reduces the guessing about where candidates stand on the single issue of dividends, and allows for a more holistic and realistic consideration of the candidates' merits to serve shareholders.
This is a simple solution that would go a long way towards restoring credibility and investor confidence at Sinovac.
Peter Halesworth
Founder & CIO
Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC
Heng Ren Silk Road Investments LLC This week Heng Ren will invite shareholders to attend a webinar on the voting process and the issues before voters. Please review your voting materials and bring your thoughts and questions. See https://www.hengreninvestment.com/ and click "Sinovac Fairness" for details.
Contact:
info@hengreninvestment.com
