Hemostasis Products Market to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2034, Driven by a 5.7% CAGR | States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Life-threatening diseases are increasing among the population, requiring constant medical support through surgeries. Despite the rising preference for minimally invasive treatments, the focus on reducing patients' blood loss drives the demand for hemostasis products.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The progress of the global hemostasis market is attributed to various drivers that will elevate the size of the industry from USD 2.5 billion, measured in 2023, to USD 4.5 billion by 2034. Owing to multiple trends and market drivers, the progress of the competitive landscape is estimated to traverse a moderate advancement path, projecting a CAGR of 5.7% through the forecasted period.

With the growing number of accidental cases, the number of surgeries required is proliferating. Due to this rising number, the demand for hemostasis products is expected to increase, which will likely drive the global landscape. The rising number of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the demand for surgical interventions.

This will fuel the demand for hemostasis products to reduce blood loss during surgeries. Orthopedic disorders are expected to drive the momentum toward the global hemostasis products realm. With the rising demand in new and emerging sectors, such products will cover a wider spectrum, creating prospects for key players.

The elevation of safety features and rising precision in drug delivery systems will likely augment products in the industry. The growing field of biotechnology will also help the proliferation of the products portfolio, driving the demand for the sector. The growing research and development activities in the competitive landscape will help leading manufacturers augment products. Innovations will elevate the overall efficiency of drug delivery, increasing the demand for products.

Request for sample PDF copy of report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13880

Hemostasis is the body's natural response to an injury that results in bleeding. This response halts the bleeding and enables the body to begin healing the wound. It is a multi-step process that causes a bleeding artery to form a plug that seals off the damaged area and stops the blood flow. In order to achieve hemostasis, different types of inorganic materials, metal-containing compounds, synthetic polymers, and natural polymers are used. Examples of natural polymers used in the medical industry for hemostasis include chitosan, cellulose, hyaluronic acid, alginate, collagen, and fibrin.

Further, materials such as peptides, polyurethane, polyvinyl alcohol, polyethylene glycol are used to manufacture synthetic hemostatic materials. It is interesting to note that the type of hemostatic material to be used is strongly dependent on its mechanism of action. For instance, hemostatic materials in the form of hydrogels encourage clotting through thickening the blood and raising the concentration of platelets and clotting factors. These substances absorb water and then swell, creating a local compression effect.

An astounding 310 million major surgical procedures are carried out annually across the globe, with 20 million occurring in Europe and 40–50 million in the U.S. Estimations suggest that 1-4% of these patients encounter mortality, while 15-25% experience significant postoperative morbidity. Additionally, 15-25% of these patients are readmitted within 30 days of the procedure. At 15% of all trauma deaths, post-traumatic hemorrhage ranks as the second most common cause of trauma-related mortality in humans. The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide, coupled with the expanding geriatric population of the globe is poised to bolster the hemostasis products market. The recent years has witnessed the advent of a number of external hemostasis products, examples of which include QuikClot powder, advanced coagulation sponge, and combat gauze. These hemostats are developed based on materials such as kaolin and zeolite, chitosan, gelatin, alginate, collagen, and others and are known to function by promoting hemostasis through physical compression or by triggering the coagulation cascade. In this context, in November 2023, Ethicon announced that it received the CE mark for ETHIZIATM, an adjunctive hemostat solution, clinically validated to achieve sustained hemostasis in case of severe bleeding complications.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13880

Technological development is another crucial factor that governs the growth of the ecosystem. As mentioned before, the development of biotechnology will aid elevated features for drug delivery systems. This factor will drive the demand for hemostasis products. Government initiatives to bolster the healthcare infrastructure will benefit key players. More prospects will be generated in the industry, which can be used to expand in the industry, benefiting the market.

Key Findings from the Market Report

The competitive landscape of hemostasis products can be categorized into many segments. Based on products, topical hemostasis products are expected to gain the highest traction. This is due to the ability of products to administer the agent locally.

To cater to internal injuries and control internal blood loss, infusible hemostasis products are used. This segment is gaining traction due to such cases.

Based on the application segment, surgery is the category generating the highest revenue for the industry. The rising number of surgeries is fueling the demand for the segment.

Based on the end-user industry, hospitals are found to hold the highest market share. Due to the cutting-edge facilities in hospitals, the demand for hemostasis products is expected to rise.

Regional Profile

Due to the development of the healthcare infrastructure in North America , more prospects will be created for leading players.

, more prospects will be created for leading players. With the growing geriatric population in Asia-Pacific , the demand for hemostasis products will likely spur in the region.

, the demand for hemostasis products will likely spur in the region. Governments in European countries emphasize research for the healthcare system. Due to this, the prospects for the market in the region are optimistic.

Hemostasis Products Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Base Year 2020-2022 Size in 2023 US$ 2.5 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2034 US$ 4.5 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.7 % No. of Pages 213 Pages Segments covered By Product, By Application, By End- User, By Region

Competitive Landscape

With several organizations cluttering the competitive landscape, innovation is a key mode of expansion adopted in the industry.

Pfizer, Inc. is a key player, which produces respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, quinapril HCI, hydrochlorothiazide, and many other products.

Baxter International, Inc. manufactures advanced surgical instruments, syringes, infusion systems, IV and irrigation solutions, and various other products. The organization also operates in different industry verticals.

Medtronic plc. is another key player operating in various verticals. The business produces ablation products for arrhythmias, electrosurgical products, smoke evacuation systems, and several other products.

Key Developments in the Hemostasis Products Market

In February 2024 , Pfizer, Inc., along with The American Cancer Society, announced a USD 15 million aid to bridge the gap in cancer care disparities. This collaboration is made for the next three years.

, Pfizer, Inc., along with The American Cancer Society, announced a aid to bridge the gap in cancer care disparities. This collaboration is made for the next three years. In April 2024 , Baxter International, Inc. introduced new injectable products in the United States . This products launch bolstered the position of the organization, thereby diversifying the products portfolio.

Key Players

Pfizer Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc.

Abbott

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

CSL

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Precision Biologics

Sysmex Corporation

Market Segmentation

Products

Topical Hemostasis Products Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Gelatin Polysaccharides Collagen

Infusible Hemostasis Products Factor VIII Platelet Concentrate from Donor Blood Prothrombin Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)

Advanced Hemostasis Products Thrombin Flowable Synthetic Sealants Fibrin



Application

Surgery

Trauma

Others

End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=13880<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Blood Testing Market - The global market is anticipated to rise from US$ 80.2 Bn in 2021 to US$ 218.2 Bn by 2032. The research study projects that the global industry for blood testing solutions is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2022 and 2032.

The global market is anticipated to rise from in 2021 to by 2032. The research study projects that the global industry for blood testing solutions is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2022 and 2032. Dental Putty Market - The global dental putty industry report by TMR, the market was valued at US$ 64.3 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The global dental putty industry report by TMR, the market was valued at in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. Herbal Essentials Market - Social media is playing a vital role in boosting the sales of products containing herbal essentials industry. The key players are making use of influencer marketing on social media for improving their brand communication.

- Social media is playing a vital role in boosting the sales of products containing herbal essentials industry. The key players are making use of influencer marketing on social media for improving their brand communication. Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market - Gluten Intolerance Treatment Market poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.9%, reaching US$ 2.5 billion by 2034 from US$ 593.5 million in 2023.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg