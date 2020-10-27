Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Worth $17.69 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis by Meticulous Research®

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market by Product (Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodlines, Catheters, Concentrates), Type (Conventional, Daily, Nocturnal), and End User (Hospital, Clinics, & Dialysis Centers, and Home Use) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by Meticulous Research®, the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to reach $17.69 billion by 2027.

Dialysis is performed by cleaning the blood in case of kidney failure and improper functioning of the kidneys. Two major types of treatments include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, blood is drawn out through an extracorporeal circuit and later is flown through the dialyzer. In peritoneal dialysis, the patient's peritoneum in the abdomen acts as a membrane across which fluids and dissolved substances are exchanged from the blood. As the prevalence of kidney disorders is increasing, the demand for dialysis products is expected to expand in the coming years.

Companies Supplying Dialysis Products Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) have a higher risk of respiratory tract infection and pneumonia due to their persistent proinflammatory state with functional defects in innate and adaptive immunity. People on dialysis can have weaker immune systems, making it harder to fight infections. However, it is important to know that kidney patients need to continue their regularly scheduled dialysis treatments. Due to lockdowns, the availability of consumables and equipment for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis and essential medicines has been affected. Companies undertook various initiatives for a smooth supply of dialysis products to continue with their regular dialysis schedule to get out of this situation. For instance:

In June 2020 , Fresenius Medical Care AG& Co. KGaA ( Germany ) started a new production line for dialysis fluids. In April 2020 , the company collaborated with DaVita Inc. (U.S.) to support the U.S. kidney care community by offering isolation capacity for COVID-19 positive dialysis patients.

, Fresenius Medical Care AG& Co. KGaA ( ) started a new production line for dialysis fluids. In , the company collaborated with DaVita Inc. (U.S.) to support the U.S. kidney care community by offering isolation capacity for COVID-19 positive dialysis patients. In June 2020 , Nipro Corporation ( Japan ) expanded its sales offices in Chengdu and Chongqing .

, Nipro Corporation ( ) expanded its sales offices in and . In June 2020 , Quanta Dialysis Technologies Ltd (U.K.) supported the NHS COVID-19 response for emergency dialysis provision by supplying its next-generation SC+ hemodialysis system to select NHS Trusts in the U.K. The company delivered an initial batch of equipment and trained staff at the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, where SC+ has been used to treat COVID-19 patients in need of life-sustaining dialysis treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Based on hemodialysis product type, the consumables segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of hemodialysis treatment, which is driving the use of consumables required for every dialysis treatment.

Based on type, the conventional segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the traditional method being adopted by most of the patients visiting hospitals and dialysis centers for their treatment.

Based on end user, hospitals, clinics, and dialysis centers are estimated to command the largest share of the overall hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2020. The increasing number of dialysis centers and rising number of dialysis performed at hospitals & other healthcare settings are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2020, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The beneficial reimbursement scenario, increasing demand for dialysis procedures, high accessibility to the treatments, and easy adoption of technologically advanced products are the major contributing factors for the growth of this regional market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past four years (2017–2020). The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market has witnessed several new product launches, partnerships & collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions in the recent years. For instance, in May 2020, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) started a new production line for dialysis fluids. In March 2020, Nipro Corporation (Japan) acquired Dimesol USA LLC (U.S.) to expand its product line-up by adding dialysates to its existing disposable dialysis product lines.

The key players operating in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Dialife SA (Switzerland), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), MEDTRONIC PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (Ireland), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) among others.

