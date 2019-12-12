HemoCue AB, the Pioneer and Global leader in Hemoglobin (Hb) Point-of-care Testing (POCT) to Further Strengthen National Activities in the Combat against Anemia in India

HemoCue AB report fruitful discussions, continued support and new activities related to health initiatives, following the participation at the High-Level Business Delegation in New Delhi and Mumbai, on December 2-4, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Sweden and India celebrate 10 years of collaboration under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Health. It also marks 10 years of our local presence as HemoCue India. Globally, as well as locally, we share our commitment in supporting national and global Public Health Initiatives. Already in 2015, HemoCue launched the initiative "Embrace Health - Unite to Screen and Treat Anemia" for improved health, global prosperity and in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The program will now be extended to incorporate additional activities and areas to combat anemia.

Implementation of anemia control programs requires not only careful baseline and epidemiologic evaluation but also selection of appropriate interventions - a tool to detect and a tool to treat. HemoCue hemoglobin analyzers and solutions have successfully been used in large-scale intervention anemia screening programs worldwide and we are proud that they have been used in the large National Family Health Surveys in India.

"With a knowledge-based approach, interventions to combat anemia can be successful in improving health and the quality of life for large groups of people. HemoCue is devoted to provide lab-quality point-of-care testing solutions that support Public Health priorities - and anemia screening is key to us", says Christophe Duret, CEO at HemoCue.

"At HemoCue, we are committed to support health initiatives that can break the intergenerational effect of anemia. A single drop of blood contains a world of knowledge and can mean an immense amount of difference for our children, to our society as well as to our future", says Lena Wahlhed, Director Alliance Development at HemoCue.

India, carrying the largest burden of anemia globally, has experience from government-run programs to combat anemia. In acknowledgment of its importance of health, Anemia Mukt Bharat and Ayushman Bharat has recently been launched. While Anemia Mukt Bharat focuses on reducing anemia utilizing e.g. national "Test, Talk and Treat" (T3) camps across India, Ayushman Bharat is focused on the upgrading of 150K healthcare facilities into Comprehensive Health and Wellness Center (CHWCs) aimed at making quality healthcare affordable and accessible for all. Combating non-communicable diseases including diabetes is one of the key subjects on the agenda.

Christophe Duret, CEO

HemoCue AB

For additional information about HemoCue AB and our products and services, visit www.hemocue.com.

About HemoCue

HemoCue is a global leader in a field of diagnostics known as near-patient, or point-of-care, testing. In 1982, HemoCue AB, based in Ängelholm, Sweden, introduced the first system making accurate hemoglobin testing possible in near-patient settings. Since then, more than 400,000 HemoCue systems have been sold worldwide. The company offers point-of-care tests for hemoglobin, glucose, urine albumin, HbA1c, total and differential white blood cell count. HemoCue subsidiaries, franchises, and third-party distributors supply HemoCue products in more than 130 countries worldwide. HemoCue has been part of the Danaher Corporation's diagnostic platform since April 2013. Additional company information is available at www.hemocue.com

About Anemia

Anemia is a public health problem that affects populations in both developed and developing countries. WHO estimates that anemia affects 2 billion people globally. The highest prevalence for anemia is for women and children. Half a billion women are anemic worldwide and as many as 80% of children in developing countries will be anemic at some point before the age of 18. Its primary cause is iron deficiency (IDA), but a number of other conditions, such as malaria, parasitic infection, other nutritional deficiencies, and hemoglobinopathies are also responsible. In its severe form, anemia is associated with fatigue, weakness, dizziness and drowsiness, as well as impaired cognitive function in children.

Anemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or their oxygen-carrying capacity is insufficient to meet physiologic needs, which vary by age, sex, altitude, smoking and pregnancy status.

