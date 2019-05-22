HEMA and Wehkamp Announce Alliance

The two well-known typically Dutch companies join forces

AMSTERDAM and ZWOLLE, Netherlands, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From today, HEMA and Wehkamp will be working together to continue to develop the online channel for non-food products in the Netherlands. This marks the first time that HEMA products will be available on an online platform other than HEMA's own.

HEMA had already announced its ambition to continue to develop growth strategy via, among other things, strategic partnerships, both in the Netherlands and in other countries. The partnership with Wehkamp is a significant step in the realisation of this growth ambition, also online in the Netherlands.

For Wehkamp, the partnership with HEMA is a valuable addition to the current Wehkamp range. With its focus on fashion, lifestyle, beauty and baby/children's products, HEMA gives Wehkamp the opportunity to expand its already extensive range of products even further. For instance, customers can now also buy their familiar HEMA products at Wehkamp.

The HEMA product range will focus largely on fashion and lifestyle-related products and will be introduced on Wehkamp.nl in phases. From Tuesday 21 May, customers will already be able to buy a large part of HEMA's baby range on Wehkamp.nl. We will be adding other parts of HEMA's fashion range in the months ahead.

Tjeerd Jegen, CEO HEMA: "We also want to continue to develop HEMA's growth strategy in the Netherlands, via smart, innovative concepts and partnerships. We want the HEMA brand to be available to our customers via every channel and at all times. We want to develop HEMA as a brand both nationally and internationally. The strategic partnership with Wehkamp is a significant step in the realisation of that ambition."

Graham Harris, interim CEO Wehkamp: "The addition of the HEMA range to our shop gives us the opportunity to offer our customers an even wider and more relevant range of products than we already offer. This is how we continue to build the ultimate customer experience, because that is what is most important to Wehkamp. A modern product range, a shopping experience that makes you happy and surprisingly easy service: that is what Wehkamp stands for."

About HEMA

HEMA has been making daily life better, easier and more fun for its customers since 1926. HEMA's products and services are known for their good quality, attractive design and affordable prices. HEMA has over 32,000 own-brand products and services, more than 750 stores in nine countries on two continents, and over 19,000 employees.

About Wehkamp

Wehkamp is the most surprising online department store in the Netherlands. Wehkamp has more than 2.7 million loyal customers, more than 500,000 visitors per day and dispatches more than 10 million packages each year. The Wehkamp product range consists of more than 400,000 different items from over 2,000 brands, primarily in the product categories fashion, lifestyle, beauty and baby/children's goods. Wehkamp sells major international brands, local brands, small brands and exclusive brands. In addition, Wehkamp produces numerous collections under its own private label. Our motto for our complete range is ordered today, delivered tomorrow, with free shipping and free returns. Wehkamp's mission is simple: to make life easier and better for every single family in the Netherlands.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774176/HEMA_BV_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.hema.nl/



SOURCE HEMA B.V.