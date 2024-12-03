Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Skyrockets to $7.51 Billion by 2031 Dominated by Tech Giants - Zendesk Inc, Genesys and Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd | The Insight Partners

The global help desk and ticketing software market is set for explosive growth, with projections indicating a surge to $7.51 Billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion, driven by the benefits of omnichannel software, emphasis on remote work integration and increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Component, Industry Vertical, Deployment, Organization Size, and Geography", the global help desk and ticketing software market is observing significant growth owing to the advancements in help desk and ticketing software, government focus on promoting SMEs and adoption of self-service portals.

For Detailed Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/help-desk-and-ticketing-software-market

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the help desk and ticketing software market comprises a vast array of component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Insight Partners, the Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing end-user demand due to factors such as evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and greater awareness of the product's benefits. The market, valued at $3.64 Billion in 2023, is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during 2023–2031.

For More Information and To Stay Updated on The Latest Developments in The Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market, Download The Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027019/

Technological Innovations: With a rise in consumer-centric practices in the business-to-consumer (B2C) arena, customers and end users can expect equivalent quality of services from their IT teams. Therefore, IT teams can leverage technologies such as gamification and AI to create a personalized self-service experience that is consistent across all channels as a response. A customer self-service portal allows customers to access information, perform tasks, and find solutions to their requests and queries without requiring direct assistance from a service manager. Self-service portals serve as a significant trend that can shape the future of help desk software vendors. These portals empower customers to solve their problems by providing a database of information and solutions, which adds to customer satisfaction by providing immediate solutions and reduces the workload of helpdesk teams. Moreover, self-service portals can provide insights into common customer issues, allowing for the improvement of products or services. Such portals allow users to easily pick and choose required services, and submit and track tickets. It keeps users updated on the ticket progress and approvals through automated notifications and allows them to communicate with IT technicians from the portal. It allows end users to solve simple and repetitive incidents on their own by accessing relevant solutions from the knowledge base. Thus, self-service portals for help desk and ticketing software are emerging as a future trend in the market.

Benefits of Omnichannel Software: Businesses taking customer accessibility and feasibility into account are more likely to attract new customers, alongside retaining their present customer base. Moreover, the implementation of an efficient customer service helps them improve relationships with their clients. An omnichannel customer support service—managed via chat, e-mail, phone, social media, and other channels—is one of the effective ways to address an extensive number of customers. With the rise in digitalization, customers can now contact businesses through various platforms. An omnichannel help desk and ticketing software solution integrates various channels into a unified platform, allowing customers to contact support teams via these channels.

Stay Updated on The Latest Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027019/

Emphasis on Remote Work Integration: After getting huge traction during the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work culture has become a choice of operation in many businesses. Employers had to go digital to run their operations amid the health crisis in 2020 and 2021. The increased productivity of employees working from home compelled businesses to continue with the remote work format even after the subsidence of the pandemic. Several studies and surveys have stated that the productivity of remote-based employees has been much higher than that of those working from an office. Nonetheless, employees prefer the work-from-home model. According to Buffer's State of Remote Work 2021 based on a survey, over 97% of the respondents admitted that they would like to work remotely at least some of the time for the rest of their careers, and 97% recommend remote work to others. The responses were carried out with the help of over 2,300 remote workers.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the help desk and ticketing software market in 2023; it would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period and account for 37.0% share by 2031. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global help desk and ticketing software market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

Based on component, the market is divided into software and services. The software segment held a larger share of the help desk and ticketing software market in 2023.

Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into retail, government, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, IT and telecom, and others. The IT and telecom segment held the largest share of the help desk and ticketing software market in 2023.

Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises. The cloud-based segment held a larger share of the help desk and ticketing software market in 2023.

Based on organization size, the market is divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment accounted for a larger share of the help desk and ticketing software market in 2023.

The help desk and ticketing software market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027019/

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Zendesk Inc

Genesys

Zoho Corp Pvt Ltd

Freshworks Inc

TEXT S.A.

SolarWinds Worldwiden LLC

Atlassian Corp

ServiceNow Inc

SysAid

Exotel Techcom Pvt Ltd

clickdesk.com

ProProfs

InvGate

Desku Inc

Hiver

Intercom

Atera Networks Ltd.

JPK Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

OTRS AG

Rother OSS GmbH

Help Scout PBC

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

For Region-Specific Market Data, Check Out Brief Sample Pages: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027019/

Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

"Zendesk launched Zendesk AI-powered autonomous AI agents, workflow automation, agent copilot, and workforce management (WFM) and quality assurance (QA) capabilities. Zendesk AI is meant to add value by automating tasks and routing tickets, allowing enterprises to respond to customers faster and enabling associates to focus on high-value activities such as proactive sales motions."

"SysAid, a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, announced its partnership with BDO South Africa, a part of BDO Global's international network of public accounting, tax, and advisory firms providing professional services in 166 countries with over 1,776 offices worldwide. The partnership between SysAid and BDO in South Africa represents a powerful synergy that promises unparalleled value for organizations looking to increase their productivity. SysAid and BDO SA aim to deliver cutting-edge AI for ITSM (i.e., IT service management) to companies and industries of all sizes in South Africa ."

Conclusion:

A rise in digitalization in the customer service industry has been propelling the demand for help desk and ticketing software. These software solutions help automate repetitive and administrative tasks, including client support operations. The flourishing trend of business automation with the help of digital solutions is fueling the use of this software. As per the press release of GoTo in August 2022, the company launched an IT helpdesk functionality within its GoTo Connect unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) offering. By utilizing GoTo's expertise in IT support and management, users can now submit a ticket from the GoTo app, enabling a consolidated view designed to help shorten the query resolution time for IT administrators.

Need A Diverse Region or Sector? Customize Research to Suit Your Requirement: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027019/

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including software providers, system integrators, and end users —with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to $7.51 Billion by 2031, the Help Desk and Ticketing Software Market represents a significant opportunity for solution providers, system integrators, end-users, investors, industry stakeholders, and others. By staying abreast of market trends, embracing innovation, and focusing on quality and performance, companies can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

Related Report Titles:

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/help-desk-and-ticketing-software-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2520492/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg