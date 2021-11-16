Heliox to cater to growing demand for "on the go" chargers at forecourts

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heliox , a European leader in fast-charging systems for electric vehicles (EVs) has today announced the expansion of its charger portfolio, marking its first steps into the passenger car sector with the launch of two high-power chargers (HPCs) — the Rapid 50 kW and the Rapid 150 kW Modular.

Both products are being introduced live during the Nordic EV Summit in Oslo and eMove360 in Munich this month.

The newest addition to Heliox's high-powered Charger Portfolio - now reaching 600kW - includes two rapid-charging solutions specifically designed for cars and light vehicles. Being locally produced to reduce carbon footprint it's introduction is critical for the EV industry. With 45% of EV owners being concerned with charging stations availability, the launch of these chargers will see e-vehicle owners' "range anxiety" relieved. By increasing capacity across Europe, forecourts now have the necessary charging infrastructure for EV drivers everywhere.

The Rapid 50kW All-in-One is made for fast charging at public locations such as retail and hospitality areas. The Rapid 50kW can be used by every electric vehicle in Europe and has the capability to charge two vehicles simultaneously with AC and 1x DC. One hour of rapid charging powers roughly 75 miles of travel.

The Rapid 150kW Modular is a High-Performance Charger ideal for motorway and public charging. Its modular design makes it future-proof, as it has the ability to increase its power from 100 to 300kW over time. A 20-minute charging session with the Rapid 150kW modular powers approximately 186 miles of travel.

A turning point in the HPC segment

The EV value pool is expected to reach £2.2 billion by 2030 in the UK, with the biggest area for potential being on-the-go, rapid charging. However, government spending on electric vehicles shows a downward trend, with only 7,000 charging ports added to UK infrastructure in 2020. In the EU currently, only 1 in 9 of all public chargers are suitable for fast charging.

"We need high power charging to become more efficient and scalable to meet the growing demand of EVs on the road. We are pleased these new chargers are already deployed in Glasgow to power both First Bus e-buses and passenger vehicles at the Caledonia Bus Depot " says Michael Colijn, CEO of Heliox.

