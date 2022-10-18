Helicobacter pylori Infection Market to Exhibit Growth at a Paltry CAGR of 1.9% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) | DelveInsight

The Helicobacter pylori infection market size is anticipated to grow owing to the recent approval of combination therapies and changing treatment paradigm in the coming years.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Helicobacter pylori infection emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Helicobacter pylori infection market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.41 billion in 2021.

infection market size in the 7MM was approximately in 2021. According to the estimates based on DelveInsight analysis, the total Helicobacter pylori infection diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately 321.9 million in 2021.

infection diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM were approximately in 2021. Leading Helicobacter pylori infection companies such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pernix Therapeutics, Eisai Co , MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, RaQualia Pharma, HKinno.N, SCG Cell Therapy, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional, Cinclus Pharma, Sequella, Servatus, TrioMedicine , and others are developing novel Helicobacter pylori infection drugs that can be available in the Helicobacter pylori infection market in the upcoming years.

infection companies such as , and others are developing novel infection drugs that can be available in the infection market in the upcoming years. The Helicobacter pylori infection therapies in the pipeline include Finafloxacin, Tegoprazan/RQ00000004, SCG321, R435/R529, Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin, Linaprazan glurate, SQ109, SVT-1C4610, Ceclezepide, and others.

infection therapies in the pipeline include and others. Recent FDA developments, such as the inclusion of H. pylori on the GAIN pathogen list, have resulted in significant changes in the approved Helicobacter pylori infection market scenario, as many novel therapies have received approval in the last few years, the most recent being Phathom Pharmaceuticals' VOQUEZNA TRIPLE and DUAL PAK. TALICIA, OMECLAMOXPAK, and PYLERA are among the others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major Helicobacter pylori infection market share @Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report

Helicobacter pylori Infection Overview

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a spiral-shaped, flagellated gram-negative bacterium that infects the stomach and small intestine. It is one of the most common chronic bacterial infections, usually acquired during childhood, and most infected people are asymptomatic. H. pylori is a WHO Class I carcinogen and a Qualifying Pathogen under the US FDA GAIN Act.

The Helicobacter pylori bacteria infection is typically transmitted via fecal-oral, gastric-oral, oral-oral, or sexual routes, and its prevalence varies greatly depending on geography. Though clinically silent, the Helicobacter pylori infection symptoms are synonymous with other gastric conditions. There is no single accurate tool or Helicobacter pylori infection diagnostic method, and the current diagnosis regimen typically consists of a combination of invasive and noninvasive methods.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 321.9 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Helicobacter pylori infection in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, France had the highest number of H. pylori infection diagnosed prevalent cases in 2021.

The Helicobacter pylori infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori infection

infection Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori infection

infection Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori infection

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Helicobacter pylori infection epidemiology trends @Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiological Insights

Helicobacter pylori Infection Treatment Market

As the first line of Helicobacter pylori infection treatment, most treatment guidelines recommend triple therapies, which combine antibiotics with either antisecretories or PPIs or other acid-regulating agents. Monotherapies are ineffective because stomach acidity reduces antibiotic efficacy. Furthermore, antibiotic resistance has exacerbated the situation, with only a few antibiotics active against H. pylori, including clarithromycin, amoxicillin, metronidazole, fluoroquinolones (levofloxacin and norfloxacin), tetracycline, and rifabutin.

The majority of international guidelines for treating Helicobacter pylori infection recommend triple therapy as the first-line treatment. For 1-2 weeks, a PPI combined with clarithromycin and amoxicillin is administered. If followed for 14 days, the regimen has a higher eradication rate of >95%; however, growing clarithromycin resistance is a cause for concern, as eradication rates have dropped to 80%.

Moreover, TAKECAB (vonoprazan) was approved in Japan almost a decade ago by Takeda and Otsuka. It is a novel antisecretory drug used to treat acid-related diseases that is more potent and has a longer duration of action than PPIs. Several Japanese studies have found that the P-CAB regimen outperforms the PPI regimens in treating clarithromycin-resistant H. pylori strains.

Furthermore, the US FDA has also approved several combination therapies, including NEXIUM and PREVPAC from Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and PYLERA from AbbVie. TALICIA, a rifabutin-based therapy developed by RedHill Biopharma, is widely used as a second-line Helicobacter pylori infection. Phathom Pharmaceuticals' P-CAB combination, VOQUEZNA, as triple and dual pak, was approved by the US FDA in 2022.

To know more about Helicobacter pylori infection treatment options, visit @Helicobacter pylori Infection Treatment & Management

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Finafloxacin: MerLion Pharmaceuticals/Bayer

Tegoprazan/RQ00000004: RaQualia Pharma/HKinno.N

SCG321: SCG Cell Therapy

R435/R529: Recce Pharmaceuticals

Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin: Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional

Linaprazan glurate: Cinclus Pharma

SQ109: Sequella

SVT-1C4610: Servatus

Ceclezepide: TrioMedicine

Learn more about the drugs used to treat Helicobacter pylori infection @Drugs for Helicobacter pylori Infection Treatment

Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the Helicobacter pylori infection market are anticipated to change in the coming years. Several regimens, including bismuth, sequential therapy, concurrent therapy, and others, are now available to help improve treatment and overcome the limitations of first-line Clarithromycin-based triple therapy. Moreover, current diagnostic method advancements allow for a more accurate diagnosis of H. pylori infection, which aids in managing H. pylori-associated diseases.

Furthermore, given the high prevalence of H. pylori infection, pharmaceutical companies have a tremendous opportunity to develop prophylactic or therapeutic H. pylori vaccines that further boost the growth of the Helicobacter pylori infection market. Additionally, in the future, there is an opportunity to develop more feasible and reliable diagnostic modalities for H. pylori infection.

However, certain factors are limiting the growth of the Helicobacter pylori infection market. Few therapies, such as dual therapy with a PPI and AMOX, despite being one of the first regimens used for H. pylori eradication, have shown poor success rates and have thus been neglected to this day.

Moreover, there are no novel mid or late-stage therapies in the H. pylori pipeline, and most trials are limited to improvements in combinations that are already on the Helicobacter pylori infection market. Recent H. pylori country-specific epidemiological data remains scarce, with studies citing prevalence rates from previous studies. Additionally, increasing antibiotic resistance and, as a result, lower eradication rates complicate treatment and increase the likelihood of re-infection.

Furthermore, the lack of a breakthrough antimicrobial therapy for H. pylori makes effective treatment difficult, as most new therapies are old therapies approved in new combinations, except vonoprazan. Moreover, the introduction of generics into the Helicobacter pylori infection market complicates the scenario by affecting the sales of approved therapies and, thus, the market's total revenue. The Helicobacter pylori infection market is heavily skewed and distorted due to the widespread availability of generics, which limits the Helicobacter pylori infection market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 1.9 % Market Size in 2021 USD 3.41 Billion Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Companies Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Pernix Therapeutics, Eisai Co, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, RaQualia Pharma, HKinno.N, SCG Cell Therapy, Recce Pharmaceuticals, Infan Industria Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional, Cinclus Pharma, Sequella, Servatus, TrioMedicine, and others Key Helicobacter pylori Infection Therapies Finafloxacin, Tegoprazan/RQ00000004, SCG321, R435/R529, Oral Aroeira/Amoxicillin/Claritromycin, Linaprazan glurate, SQ109, SVT-1C4610, Ceclezepide, and others

Scope of the Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Helicobacter pylori Infection current marketed and emerging therapies

Infection current marketed and emerging therapies Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market Dynamics: Helicobacter pylori Infection market drivers and barriers

Infection market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Helicobacter pylori infection antibiotics in development @Helicobacter pylori Infection Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Key Insights 2. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Report Introduction 3. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Overview at a Glance 4. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Helicobacter pylori Infection Treatment and Management 7. Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Helicobacter pylori Infection Marketed Drugs 10. Helicobacter pylori Infection Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Analysis 12. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Drivers 16. Helicobacter pylori Infection Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Forecast

Helicobacter pylori Infection Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Helicobacter pylori infection epidemiology trends.

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline

Helicobacter pylori Infection Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Helicobacter pylori infection companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Redhill Biopharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Juvisé Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Bacteremia Market

Bacteremia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bacteremia companies, including Armata Pharmaceuticals, Contrafect, Basilea Pharmaceutical, among others.

Bacteremia Pipeline

Bacteremia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key bacteremia companies such as Armata Pharmaceuticals, Contrafect, Basilea Pharmaceutical, among others.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Market

Staphylococcus aureus Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Staphylococcus aureus companies, including ContraFect, XBiotech, Genentech, Durata Therapeutics, among others.

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Pipeline

Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key Staphylococcus aureus companies such as ContraFect, XBiotech, Genentech, Durata Therapeutics, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Venous Stenosis Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | CAR-T Pipeline Insight | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Crows Feet Market Insight | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Additionally, get in touch with our business executive to explore @Healthcare Due Diligence Services

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP