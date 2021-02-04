Heikki Laine is the new Chief Marketing Officer at NNG

The NNG team expands its professional knowledge in several areas with the appointment of Heikki Laine: he has previous experience as a talented engineer, technology strategist, and registered patent attorney. He represents perspectives and knowledge that will help identify and develop quality products to create value for NNG's customers and partners.

With more than 15 years of product and strategic experience in startups and Fortune 100 companies behind him, Laine demonstrated his expertise in driving innovation and digital transformation. Before joining NNG, he developed simulation software for self-driving vehicles as Vice President of Product and Marketing at Cognata. Prior to that, he worked on Honeywell's aerospace portfolio and had spent more than 10 years at HARMAN, where he managed automotive product strategy.

"I'm thrilled to join NNG and its leadership team at such an exciting time in its evolution. I look forward to working with such a remarkable team and to accelerating company growth, as we continue to define the future of automotive software," said Heikki Laine about his appointment.

ABOUT NNG LLC

NNG, a global automotive software house, works to provide the best in-vehicle experience for all. The company delivers solutions of exceptional value for connected navigation, cyber security, and user experience.

Known for its iGO Navigation software, its solutions are primarily used in white-label products for major car companies. NNG's navigation is installed on over 60 million devices globally, with 38 car brands and growing.

Represented on all continents, NNG's offices include: US, Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Israel, China, South Africa, Japan, Russia, and south east Asia ensuring highly localized solutions and aggregation of the best content available on each market.

Read more: https://nng.com

Follow:

Twitter - @NNG_News

LinkedIn - nng.com/LinkedIn

YouTube - nng.com/YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1432535/NNG_Heikki_Laine.jpg

SOURCE NNG