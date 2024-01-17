Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Principal in Europe

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a principal to its Executive Search business in Europe in December 2023.

Charlie Clifton joined the London office as a principal in the Financial Services Practice, advising clients across the region on executive search, leadership, and business and strategy development. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was Senior Managing Director and Retail Financial Services Practice Co-Lead at Teneo and also served as Senior Managing Director at Ridgeway Partners.

"As an experienced advisor on critical talent management issues, Charlie will partner with our clients to develop high-performing executive leadership teams to ensure their long-term success," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa. "This is vital as companies continue to navigate the persistent challenges of a complex business and economic landscape."

About Heidrick & Struggles

