Hedonova Expands Global Footprint with New Zurich Office

The alternative asset hedge fund's new office will cater to the growing demand in the European market

ZURICH, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova, an alternative assets hedge fund, today announced the opening of a new office in Zurich, Switzerland, further expanding the fund's global footprint. Headquartered in Los Angeles, this is the fund's third office, and its second office operating in Europe.

The new office's central responsibility will be streamlining the investment process to make it more efficient, specifically focusing on risk management and treasury operations. Hedonova offers its investors access to over twelve alternative asset classes through a single diversified fund and is working to make investing in modern assets more accessible and convenient. The fund currently offers investments in cryptos, NFTs, art, startups, real estate, media assets, art, and more. Through its unique model, Hedonova has become a sought-after fund. In just two years, it has more than 2,000 accredited investors and $84 million in holdings.

"We're thrilled by the growth and demand for Hedonova's services, especially within the Swiss market," said Alexander Cavendish, Co-founder and CEO of Hedonova. "We're driven by a desire to remove political, national, and international boundaries, and we see our growth in Europe as paramount to that mission."

"Our Zurich office opening marks an exciting time for our firm, and we are passionate about our growth and mission of making investment services accessible," said Suman Bannerjee, Co-Founder and CIO, Hedonova.

Hedonova not only focuses on accessibility and inclusivity for investors, but also its employees worldwide. From its inception, the fund has made accessibility a fundamental part of its business by actively hiring people with disabilities.

About Hedonova

Founded in 2020, Hedonova is a global alternative assets hedge fund that is open to everyone. Its investments include cryptocurrency, NFTs, startups, emerging real estate markets, art, media assets, wine and more. With over 12 alternative asset classes in one fund, the fund is on a mission to make investing accessible to everyone by requiring an investment of just $1,000.

