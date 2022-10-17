Heavy Machinery Maintenance & Repair Demand Is Set To Reach A Valuation of US$ 284 Bn Billion 2032; Owing To Technology Integration into Service Offerings | Fact.MR

Increased Governments Spending On Infrastructure Development Will Shape The Future of The Maintenance & Repair Market

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of heavy machinery maintenance & repair services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global heavy machinery maintenance & repair market is estimated at US$ 182.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to grow amid increased government spending on infrastructure and the rising urban population across the world.

Rising urbanization has compelled the infrastructure industry to develop across the world. Suitable macroeconomic factors such as rising employment, low-interest rate, and an increase in disposable income have also led to a rise in the demand for residential housing, ultimately leading to an increase in the demand for heavy machinery and equipment. The maintenance & repair service industry is adopting new technology trends that help them in providing the best services to clients.

The use of artificial intelligence in sectors such as power, mining, and construction, among others, has created a new wave in heavy machinery and equipment and its ancillary industries. With new and advanced developed machines and equipment, demand for skilled labour and their services has also increased manifold.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global heavy machinery maintenance & repair market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 284 billion by 2032.

by 2032. The market exhibited 3.3% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

Under type, automotive repair and maintenance services dominate and are valued at US$ 84 billion in 2022.

in 2022. North America leads the market with 31% share in 2021.

leads the market with 31% share in 2021. Demand for heavy machinery maintenance & repair services is expected to increase at CAGRs of 4.5% and 4.8%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia & Oceania.

Segmentation of Heavy Machinery Maintenance & Repair Market

By Type :

Automotive Repair and Maintenance



Electronic & Precision Equipment Repair and Maintenance



Commercial & Industrial Machinery Repair and Maintenance

By End-use Industry :

Aerospace & Defense



Construction



Energy & Utility



Farming



Food Industry



Forestry & Ground Care



Industrial Heavy Machinery



Material Handling



Mining



Transportation



Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)

By Region :

North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Prominent heavy machinery maintenance & repair service providers are

Advanced Technology Services

Astro Machine Works

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial

Company Wrench

Deere & Company

Exline, Inc.

GoCodes

Heavy Equipment Mechanical

Hidramar Group

Indufit Machine

L&H Industrial

Linde plc

PSI Repair Services

The global market is highly fragmented owing to the low entry barriers and top global players trying to gain market share through various organic and inorganic strategies.

In June 2022 , Wrench acquired mobile vehicle repair network YourMechanic.

Market Development

The business environment in the heavy machinery maintenance & repair market sees extreme competition among major players. To gain a solid hold in the market, key market players are employing organic and inorganic growth strategies.

For instance, in June 2021 , CNH Industrial acquired Raven Industries, enhancing its precision agriculture capabilities and scale.

Moreover, market participants are focusing on expanding their service offerings by integrating advanced technology into their services.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global heavy machinery maintenance & repair market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (automotive repair & maintenance, electronic & precision equipment repair & maintenance, commercial & industrial machinery repair & maintenance) and end-use industry (aerospace & defence, construction, energy & utility, farming, food industry, forestry & ground care, industrial heavy machinery, material handling, mining, transportation, others (not covered elsewhere), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

