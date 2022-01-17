Heat Therapy Market to Gain Revenue from Massive Demand for Products in Managing Musculoskeletal Disorders, Valuation to Exceed US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

- Growing popularity of knee and neck heat wraps with rechargeable batteries to propel sales revenues in heat therapy market

- Manufacturers focusing on user comfort and convenience to meet rising demand for OTC heat therapy devices for home care

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat therapy products have been widely popularized for pain relief in a range of musculoskeletal disorders and in sports medicine. The growing awareness about the effectiveness of knee and neck heat wraps in chronic pain management is driving revenue gains to companies in the heat therapy market. The global valuation is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2031 (forecast period).

Rapidly evolving telehealth practices has accelerated the growth prospects of the heat therapy products market. Manufacturers are keenly equipping hot pads and compresses with features that improve user comfort and convenience, thus extending the avenue, concurs analysts in an in-depth study on the heat therapy market.

Request Brochure of Heat Therapy Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75381

The popularity of machine-washable and electric hands-free wrapping heat pads and likely to spur revenue generation in the next few years. Hospitals have been a lucrative end user for players in the heat therapy market, finds the TMR study. The demand for advanced devices and a large target customer base is propelling the prospects. Continuous innovation in heat therapy devices has led to introduction of products that offer comparable benefits to users comparable to steam rooms and saunas.

Key Findings of Heat Therapy Market Study

Electric Heating Pads to Gather Traction for Managing Musculoskeletal Disorders: Companies in the heat therapy market have gained substantive revenue gains from the rise in demand for electric heating pads relieving contractures, spasms, and chronic pain. Electric heat pads have emerged as a convenient technology for managing these musculoskeletal conditions.

On the other hand, manufacturers in the heat therapy market are leaning on raising awareness about making discerning use of electric heating pads in a bid to prevent damage to inner muscles and risks from excessive use in certain patient cohorts.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Heat Therapy Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75381

Sales of OTC Products Spurs Revenue Growth: The OTC products held the leading share of the global heat therapy market. Rise in demand for OTC heat therapy devices for home care over the past few years has spurred the revenue generation.

Technological Advancements in Knee and Neck Heat Wraps to Propel Prospects: Continuous product advancements in the heat therapy market especially pertain to increasing user comfort and convenience in knee and neck heat wraps to tap into the massive demand for these products. The introduction of therapeutic heat wraps that are equipped with rechargeable batteries has boosted the market outlook. Additionally, the option of varying the temperature level has attracted users, thereby enriching the sales prospects of products in the heat therapy market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75381

Heat Therapy Market Study: Drivers

The high worldwide prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is a key driver of the heat therapy market. Especially in elderly population, musculoskeletal disorders pose a large health burden. Expected rise in disability associated with musculoskeletal condition in the next few years will thus propel the market prospects.

Strides being made by the e-commerce sector have extended the avenue for commercialization of products, assert the analysts in the TMR study on the heat therapy market.

Heat Therapy Market Study: Regional Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global heat therapy market in 2020. Prevalence of chronic pain and continuous launch of technologically advanced devices are propelling the heat therapy market prospects.

held a major share of the global heat therapy market in 2020. Prevalence of chronic pain and continuous launch of technologically advanced devices are propelling the heat therapy market prospects. Opportunities in the Asia Pacific market are projected to rise at rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Japan , India , and China are expected to witness remarkably lucrative countries. A rapidly aging population is one of the key trends spurring the prospects.

Buy Heat Therapy Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75381<ype=S

Heat Therapy Market Study: Key Players

Some of the key players in the heat therapy market are:

Thermo Tek Inc.

DJO LLC

Cardinal Health

The Mentholatum Company

CarexHealth Brands, Inc.

Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmacuticalco., Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc.

Global Heat Therapy Market: Segmentation

Heat Therapy Market, by Type

OTC Products



Packs





Pads





Wraps





Others



Prescription-based Devices

Heat Therapy Market, by Application

Musculoskeletal Disorder



Sports Medicine



Post Operative Therapy



Mastitis



Chronic Pain Management



Injury



Others

Heat Therapy Market, by End User

Hospitals



Online pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Home Care



Clinics

Heat Therapy Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

AI in Drug Discovery Market: AI in drug discovery market was valued at US$ 0.35 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.1% from 2021 to 2031. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a lucrative technology in the healthcare industry.

Home Diagnostics Market: The global home diagnostics market was valued over US$ 5.34 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031. Home diagnostics, also referred to as at-home diagnostics, enables patients or users to conduct different types of tests directly at home.

Hypodermic Needles Market: Hypodermic needles market was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Hypodermic needles play important role in research requiring sterile conditions. A hypodermic needle significantly reduces contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/heat-therapy-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research