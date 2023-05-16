Heat Gun Sales Surge As Home Improvement Projects Soar, the Heat Gun Market to be Worth $1.8 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton's latest research report states that the heat gun market will grow at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2022-2028.

Heat Gun Market

Heat guns have emerged as one of the most versatile industrial tools. However, various types of heat guns are available in the market, and end users can choose the tools as per their requirements and convenience. Heat guns can be segmented into variable and dual temperature settings by product type. The variable temperature heat can achieve a varying temperature range, which can be monitored on the LCD or LED display provided by the tool. The dual-temperature heat guns include two temperature settings, namely high and low.

In 2022, the variable temperature heat guns segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 54.45%. Precise temperature settings are highly crucial for industrial applications of heat guns. However, dual-temperature settings are ideal for infrequent and low-duty applications such as home improvement projects. The growing popularity of DIY culture will drive the market for dual-temperature heat guns during the forecast period.

Global Heat Gun Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 1.80 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.35 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 4.93 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Product Type, Power Type, End-Users, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics Rising Use of Heat Guns in The Medical Industry

Increasing Expenditure Towards Automotive Aesthetics

Growing DIY Culture

Increasing Expenditure on Automotive Aesthetics Booming the Market Growth

Automobile design and related safety standards play a vital role in influencing the final consumer purchase decision. An individual can reject a car because of bad design or lack of aesthetic appeal. Interior and exterior designs are other major features that customers evaluate before purchasing a car. However, the importance of automotive body design has been overshadowed by fast-changing tastes and trends. There has been a considerable surge in consumer preferences to enhance the aesthetic appeal of car exteriors, improve the power-to-weight ratio and aerodynamics, and offer a broader vision from the driver and passenger seats.

With the rise in expenditure on automotive repair and maintenance services, the demand for precision power tools such as heat guns is expected to grow. The rise in the average age of vehicles and the poor quality of road infrastructure, especially in developing countries, are expected to accelerate the demand for automotive repair and maintenance services. Thus, all these factors will propel the demand for heat guns and drive the growth of the global heat gun market in the upcoming years.

Geographical Analysis

North America accounted for the largest global heat gun market, comprising approximately 35% of the market share in 2022. Large-scale industries such as automobiles, construction, electronics, and aerospace are driving the market in the region. Further, heat guns are also used for various household applications such as repairing, paint drying, paint scrapping, and various other projects. Further, the DIY culture is highly predominant in American society. Heat guns being compact and handy makes them easy to handle and use. It is also comparatively safe and has a simpler operating procedure than other heavy instruments. Thus, the residential or household usage of heat guns is also generating widespread demand in the North American industry.

Europe is one of the most developed regions across the globe. The heat gun market is directly propelled by the various construction activities in the region; as construction increases, there will be an increase in the requirement of the power tools for these construction projects, and indirectly will require heat guns to maintain these properties. The major heat gun market in the region includes UK, Germany, and France. Other markets, such as Finland and Poland, are expected to be promising heat gun markets due to rising purchasing and increased industrial growth. The growing popularity of DIY in European home improvement projects is also expected to drive the demand for heat guns. The manufacturers are also introducing cordless and lightweight tools to cater to the region's changing consumer base.

Key Company Profiles

Bosch

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Apex Tools Group

Wagner Group

Tectonic Industries

The Steinel Company

Hitachi-Koki

Makita Corporation

Master Appliance Corp

Dongcheng Tools

Seekone

Genesis

Zhejiang Prulde Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Teccpo

Sparkfun Electronics

Galaxia Tech

Enertwist

Mowis

Rexbeti

Poniie

Tack Life

Leister Technologies

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Variable Temperature

Dual Temperature

Power Type

Electric Corded

Electric Cordless

Gas

End-Users

Industrial

Electronic Equipment Manufacturers



Aerospace Industry



Automotive Industry



Construction and Refurbishment Industry



Others

Commercial

Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

Canada



The U.S.

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

