Hearth Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.69 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 4.80% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Hearth Market" By Fuel Type (Wood, Electricity, Pellet, and Gas), By Product Type (Insert, Fireplace, and Stove), By Application (Residential, Institutional, Commercial, and Hospitality), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Hearth Market size was valued at USD 7.67 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% from 2023 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Hearth Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Hearth Market Overview

The area around a fireplace is called a hearth. Only two of the many materials that can be used to construct this area are brick and stone. The non-combustible materials that make up the hearth are there to shield the house's flooring from flying embers, sparks, radiant heat, and any burning logs that might accidentally fall out of the fireplace. The three most common kinds of hearths are fireplaces, stoves, and inserts. A fireplace is a framed opening in a chimney where an open fire is kept. Gas, electricity, wood, and pellets are some of the heat sources that are used in hearths and fireplaces.

The hearth industry is expected to grow as more people use them, particularly in countries where winters are unusually cold. When compared to other space heating systems, a fireplace is a practical option for room heating because it helps to reduce electricity costs. Cold weather in various regions and increased use of a hearth in these areas would propel market expansion over the forecast period. The rising consumer desire to improve the traditional style and aesthetic appeal of their homes is expected to drive rapid growth in the Hearth Market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Hearth Products Control Co., Hearthstones Stove, HNI Corporation, Innovative Hearth Products, Jotul AS, Nordpeis, Pacific Energy, Rasmussen Gas Logs and Grills, RH Peterson Co., and Stellar Hearth Product.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Hearth Market On the basis of Fuel Type, Product Type, Application, and Geography.

Hearth Market, by Fuel Type

Wood



Electricity



Pellet



Gas

Hearth Market, by Product Type

Insert



Fireplace



Stove

Hearth Market, by Application

Residential



Institutional



Commercial



Hospitality

Hearth Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

