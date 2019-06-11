Heart2Save and Suunto Collaborate on a Product for Identification of Atrial Fibrillation at Home - The Vision is to Save Lives and add Healthy Life Years

HELSINKI, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heart2Save and Suunto have collaborated on developing a product that allows the user him/herself to identify atrial fibrillation at an early stage. The ambitious vision is to reduce strokes caused by atrial fibrillation and thus save lives and secure healthier life years.

The new product will be launched during NBCC (Nordic-Baltic Congress of Cardiology) at Finlandia Hall 10-12.6.2019 and HIMSS at Messukeskus Helsinki, Expo & Convention Centre 11-13.6.2019.

The AiVoni Analysis Service from Kuopio-based start up Heart2Save was combined with Suunto's Movesense sensor. Thus, a device was created with which the user can identify heart arrhythmia anywhere, anytime. When the user measures ECG, the AiVoni Analysis Service analyses the ECG in order to determine whether there is a potentially dangerous atrial fibrillation or, for example, harmless extrasystoles. The measurement also generates a normal ECG strip that makes it easier to seek medical help.

Atrial fibrillation is a heart arrhythmia that causes symptoms for some people but is asymptomatic for others, which means that the person in question doesn't even suspect having atrial fibrillation. The most feared consequence of atrial fibrillation is a cerebral stroke - atrial fibrillation increases the risk for a stroke with up to five times and causes no less than 40% of cerebral strokes.

"A stroke is a common and miserable condition. Every fifth one of us will get a stroke before old age (75 years). One-third of those who get a stroke die, one-third get reduced functional ability, and one-third recover. This is why we should put effort into stroke prevention. A stroke is not just an 'old people's' condition, as every fourth person that gets a stroke is still in working-age," says Helena Jäntti, CEO of Heart2Save.

Heart2Save's device is in the final phase of medical device approval. It has thus gone through the same process as devices that are used in hospitals, which ensures product quality and patient safety.

"Our Movesense sensor is suited for a wide range of use, both in exercise and in health and well-being. It is really exciting to get the first medical Movesense on the market. During the project, we worked together with Heart2Save's team to get the clinical validation required for the regulatory process. We are looking forward to both new ways of use for the sensor and the success of Heart2Save's product," says Jussi Kaasinen, Director, Emerging Business, Suunto.

Heart2Save's entire ideology is built on evidence-based medicine. The biggest risk group for heart diseases is people over 65 years, overweight, with high blood pressure and diabetes, who smoke or exercise too little. According to guidelines of the European Society of Cardiologist this risk group is recommended to be screened for arrhythmia. The AiVoni service has been developed in cooperation with consumers in the risk group, retirement homes, the Finnish Heart Association and cardiologists and neurologists. User-driven planning, combined with the know-how of experts, has shaped AiVoni into a unique and easy-to-use product for the ordinary consumer.

In the next step, Heart2Save will develop a solution that continuously monitors the heart rhythm and alerts when atrial fibrillation is suspected, so that the user can take an ECG and seek help for ensuring a diagnosis.

The new product can be purchased from Heart2Save's web shop in the beginning of autumn, when the medical device approval is concluded.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Helena Jäntti

CEO,

Heart2Save

+358-40-5538438

helena.jantti@heart2save.com



Jussi Kaasinen

Director, Emerging Businesses,

Suunto

+358-50-5234497

jussi.kaasinen@amersports.com

