Heart Pump Device Market To Reach $11.28 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global heart pump device market size is expected to reach USD 11.28 billion by 2030, expanding at 19.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of coronary artery disease, ischemic heart disease, and other CVD diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for heart pump devices. For instance, according to data published by British Heart Foundation, in 2022, about 7.6 million individuals in the UK live with heart disease, and each year, around 160,000 people die from CVD and other heart-related conditions in the UK. Moreover, according to WHO data in 2020, coronary heart disease caused 163,905 deaths in Japan, with 121,823 or 11.03% of total deaths were caused due to stroke.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The implanted heart pump devices segment accounted for the largest share of 75.59% of the market in 2022 due to their ability to assist with pumping blood and serve as a bridge to transplantation or a permanent therapy option for HF patients

The ventricular assist devices (VADs) segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. It is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period; owing to the increasing prevalence of HF worldwide, the demand for VADs is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

Hospitals accounted for the largest end-use segment with over 81.05% share in 2022, attributed to the high number of surgeries performed in hospitals.

North America is expected to dominate the market with over 47.49% revenue share in 2022 due to the high prevalence of heart failure, growing aging population, and robust healthcare system

Read 120-page market research report, "Heart Pump Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Product (Ventricular Assist Devices, Total Artificial Hearts), By End-use (Hospital, Cardiac Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Heart Pump Device Market Growth & Trends

Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow by increasing support and awareness initiatives for disease awareness. For instance, in January 2022, The School of Medical Research and Technology at IIT Kanpur launched Hridyantra, a challenge-based program. Its objective is to create an advanced artificial heart called a Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) for patients with end-stage heart failure (HF). Hridyantra aims to improve the available treatment options for HF patients. This program is expected to significantly improve the treatment options available for patients with HF, thereby driving market growth.

Heart Pump Device Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.22 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 11.28 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.6% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Heart Pump Device Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global heart pump device market based on type, product, end-use, and region

Heart Pump Device Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Implanted Heart Pump Devices

Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

Heart Pump Device Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVAD)



Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVAD)



Bi-Ventricular Assist Devices (BiVAD)



Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVAD)

Total Artificial Hearts (TAHs)

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs)

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)

Heart Pump Device Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Others

Heart Pump Device Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Heart Pump Device Market

Abbott

ABIOMED

CorWave SA

LivaNova PLC

Berlin Heart

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Jarvik Heart

BiVACOR Inc.

Leviticus Cardio

Evaheart, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated.

Getinge AB.

CARMAT

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Structural Heart Devices Market - The global structural heart devices market size is expected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2025, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the next 8 years due to the rapid increase in cardiovascular conditions and increasing power of healthcare expenditure.

