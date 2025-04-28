AI In Healthcare Market Size to Reach $187.7 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 38.5% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 187.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 38.5% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. A key element propelling market expansion is the rising requirement within the healthcare industry for improved efficiency, precision, and enhanced patient results. AI technologies possess the ability to revolutionize multiple domains such as medical imaging assessment, predictive analytics, tailored treatment strategies, and drug development, with the potential to change traditional healthcare methods. In addition, artificial intelligence enhances the in-depth comprehension of disease mechanisms and patient conditions, enhancing precision medicine and precision public healthcare initiatives.

The rapid expansion of healthcare data, derived from electronic health records, medical imaging studies, wearables, and genomic sequencing, offers substantial prospects for AI-driven solutions to generate actionable insights and aid in clinical decision-making. Moreover, the expanding domain of life sciences research and development presents a wealth of prospects for market expansion, largely due to AI's capacity to analyze extensive amounts of complex data. This proficiency not only speeds up the development of new hypotheses but also expedites the procedures for drug discovery and repurposing, while considerably lowering expenses and time to market by leveraging in silico techniques. AI-driven technologies are utilized across multiple areas of healthcare, such as virtual assistants, robotic surgery assistance, claims processing, cybersecurity, and patient administration.

AI algorithms are developed by leveraging patient health data to enhance disease identification and early detection, which allows for the prompt commencement of treatment plans. Crucial factors fueling market expansion include supportive government programs, financial backing, an increasing influx of investments from private investors and venture capitalists, and the rise of startups focused on AI worldwide. For instance, Xaira Therapeutics, an AI-driven drug discovery startup, secured USD 1 billion in funding in April 2024 from investors including ARCH Venture Partners and Foresite Labs. Xaira Therapeutics aims to revolutionize drug development using AI-powered molecular design. In June 2024, Formation Bio, an AI-driven pharmaceutical firm, secured USD 372 million in Series D funding, with contributions from Sanofi, Sequoia, and additional investors.

The rise of numerous startups in the AI healthcare sector is another major factor contributing to industry expansion. Their involvement boosts investment, promotes technological progress, and broadens the range of AI applications within healthcare. The combined initiatives of these startups generate momentum in the AI healthcare market, leading to increased innovation, efficiency, and efficacy in the provision of healthcare solutions.

AI In Healthcare Market Report Highlights:

Based on component, software solutions led the global market in 2023, contributing a market share of 46.3%. This significant share can be attributed to the extensive utilization of AI-driven software solutions by healthcare providers, insurers, and patients.

In terms of application, robot-assisted surgery led the market in 2023, contributing the largest market share. The segment is also expected to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. An increase in the number of robot-assisted surgeries and growing investments in creating new AI platforms are several essential elements driving the integration of AI in robot-assisted surgical procedures.

Based on technology, machine learning (ML) dominated the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. This large share is due to the progress in machine learning algorithms in diverse applications.

The healthcare payers end use segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

In 2023, North America led the market, capturing more than 45% of the share due to developments in healthcare IT systems, a willingness to embrace new technologies, the involvement of numerous major players, an increasing elderly population, and a rise in chronic disease cases.

AI In Healthcare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the global AI in healthcare market based on component, application, technology, end use, and region:

AI In Healthcare Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Processor

MPU (Memory Protection Unit)

FPGA (Field-programmable Gate Array)

GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)

ASIC (Application-specific Integrated Circuit)

Memory



Network

Adapter

Interconnect

Switch

Software Solutions

AI Platform

Application Program Interface (API)

Machine Learning Framework

AI Solutions

On-premise

Cloud-based

Services

Deployment & Integration



Support & Maintenance



Others (Consulting, Compliance Management, etc.)

AI In Healthcare Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Assistants

Administrative Workflow Assistants

Connected Medical Devices

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Clinical Trials

Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Dosage Error Reduction

Precision Medicine

Drug Discovery & Development

Lifestyle Management & Remote Patient Monitoring

Wearables

Others (Patient Engagement, etc.)

AI In Healthcare Market - Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Machine Learning

Deep Learning



Supervised



Unsupervised



Others (Reinforcement Learning, Semi-supervised)

Natural Language Processing

Smart Assistance



OCR (Optical Character Recognition)



Auto Coding



Text Analytics



Speech Analytics



Classification & Categorization

Context-aware Computing

Computer Vision

AI In Healthcare Market - End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Healthcare Providers (Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, and Others)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Companies (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Devices)

Patients

Others

AI In Healthcare Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark



Norway



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Singapore



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the AI In Healthcare Market

Microsoft

IBM

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

Itrex Group

GE Healthcare

Medtronic

Oracle

Medidata

Merck

IQVIA

