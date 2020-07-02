Heap Names Lynn Girotto As Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heap Inc., the worldwide leader in product analytics and digital insights, is proud to welcome Lynn Girotto as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 20 years of senior-level experience leading global marketing teams at Tableau, Starbucks, and Microsoft, Girotto will be responsible for growing brand awareness, scaling Heap's marketing function, and leveraging a data-driven approach as Heap brings digital insights to companies across the globe.

Girotto gained a deep understanding of the analytics space at Tableau, where she spent four years as Senior Vice President, Marketing, with responsibility for all customer-facing marketing initiatives, including digital media, channel, regional, and customer engagement marketing. While at Tableau, she scaled the Global Demand Generation capability to help fuel the company's growth to over $1 Billion. Most recently, Girotto was CMO at Amperity, where she dramatically increased demand while creating and executing the company's integrated marketing strategy. She has also served as Vice President of Global Product and Digital Marketing at Getty Images and as Head of Marketing and Category - NACP at Starbucks, and held several leadership roles at Microsoft.

Girotto joins a list of powerful senior executives at Heap, including Ken Fine (COO/President) and Dennis Dresser (CRO) , both of whom were appointed last year. She also joins Heap at an exciting period, as the company builds off its $55M Series C funding round in 2019 and its opening of an EMEA Headquarters in London in 2020.

"As a Marketing leader at top-tier technology and consumer brands, Lynn has lived the data-driven culture that is vital to growth and business success," said Heap CEO and co-founder Matin Movassate. "Lynn's experience and passion make her the perfect person to bring our vision of data-driven product management to the world."

Girotto's appointment will help Heap continue its ambitious scaling goals, as the company expands its international reach and grows internal functions, including engineering, sales, marketing, product, and customer success.

"As the business world is increasingly transacted through digital products, it is becoming an absolute priority for product leaders to be able to make data-informed decisions," Girotto said. "With its unique technology and its robust approach to data and insights, Heap is poised to transform the way thousands of companies create digital experiences. I am thrilled to join Heap at this pivotal time in the company's development."

