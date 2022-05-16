Healthy Snacks Market to be Worth $152.5 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global healthy snacks market is expected to reach USD 152.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The industry has benefited from a growing consumer focus on the nutritional characteristics of snacks which include high vitamins and proteins and low calories. The rising need for on-the-go snacks, combined with growing customer purchasing power, is expected to propel the market forward. Consumers' hectic lifestyles are also predicted to drive industry growth during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Savory healthy snacks held the largest market in 2021 due to the high demand from consumers working from home due to the pandemic.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market and are expected to sustain growth through their partnership with online delivery platforms.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid proliferation of online distribution channels in this region is the major driver that is expected to maintain market growth.

Read 100-page market research report, "Healthy Snacks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Confectionery, Dairy, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Healthy Snacks Market Growth & Trends

Rising health concerns, changing lifestyles and diets, and the increased substitution of meals with snacks are reported to be driving the industry. Obesity and other disorders are on the rise around the world, prompting people to adopt healthier lifestyles and, as a result, consume healthier snacks like rice snacks and multigrain chips (crisps). With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the focus on healthy snacks has intensified further and has thereby, driven market growth in recent years.

Savory snacks was the largest segment in the product category globally. The growing trend of working from home being witnessed across the world is one of the significant factors that is expected to drive demand for savory snacks during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the major share in the global healthy snacks market. The expansion of the retail business has resulted in a considerable increase in the number of hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world. Therefore, consumption and sales of healthy snacks have increased especially in developing economies.

North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The regional market is dominated by high demand for healthy snacks in the U.S. Snack consumption was already at a high rate in this region, however, with the COVID-19 pandemic the rate of healthy snacks consumption has risen exponentially. Nowadays, a growing number of individuals are becoming health-conscious and seeking out nutritious snacks.

Healthy Snacks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global healthy snacks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Healthy Snacks Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Frozen & Refrigerated

Fruit

Bakery

Savory

Confectionery

Dairy

Others

Healthy Snacks Market - Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Healthy Snacks Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Healthy Snacks Market

Nestlé

The Kellogg Company

Unilever

Danone

PepsiCo

Mondelēz International

Hormel Foods Corporation

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC.

Del Monte Foods, Inc.

Select Harvests

B&G Foods

Monsoon Harvest

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Oat-based Snacks Market - The global oat-based snacks market size is expected to reach USD 23.45 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Changing dietary preferences and awareness regarding healthy eating habits are the key factors driving the growth.

The global oat-based snacks market size is expected to reach by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. Changing dietary preferences and awareness regarding healthy eating habits are the key factors driving the growth. Macadamia Nut Market - The global macadamia nut market size is expected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. With the growing importance of healthy eating, the market is growing at a faster rate, and consumers are increasingly adopting nuts as a healthy snack option and incorporating them into their daily meals.

The global macadamia nut market size is expected to reach by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. With the growing importance of healthy eating, the market is growing at a faster rate, and consumers are increasingly adopting nuts as a healthy snack option and incorporating them into their daily meals. Extruded Snacks Market - The global extruded snacks market size is expected to reach USD 74.52 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consciousness among consumers regarding their snacking habits and rising adoption of healthy products during snacking time are the key factors boosting the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research's Consumer F&B Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.