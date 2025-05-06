Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market to Garner $2.62 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 5.45% - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global continuous positive airway pressure devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing incidence of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), rising supportive initiatives by private organizations and the government for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, technological advancements, and growing adoption of CPAP devices in home care settings due to increase in prevalence for home-based healthcare solutions and remote monitoring capabilities is fueling the market growth.

Rapid advancements have been made in integrating CPAP devices with intelligent technology and the Internet of Things (IoT). Modern CPAP devices can now connect to smartphones, tablets, and cloud-based platforms, enabling real-time monitoring and data sharing between patients and healthcare providers. This connectivity allows for remote tracking of therapy progress, instant feedback on usage, and even remote adjustments to device settings by doctors, reducing the need for in-person visits and ensuring that treatment remains effective over time. Mobile apps and innovative features also provide reminders, tips, and troubleshooting guidance, improving compliance and user engagement.

The rising preference for home-based healthcare solutions and remote monitoring capabilities boosts market growth. As healthcare systems shift care delivery from hospitals to patients' homes, there is a growing interest in leveraging sleep apnea devices for home-based noninvasive ventilation therapy. CPAP devices offer a cost-effective and convenient alternative to traditional hospital-based care, allowing patients to receive respiratory support in their homes. Home care settings allow patients to use CPAP devices in a familiar environment, enhancing comfort and therapy adherence. This is particularly significant for individuals requiring long-term management of sleep apnea, as they can integrate the device into their daily routines without the stress of hospital visits.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report Highlights:

Based on connectivity, the connected CPAP device segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of over 68.00% in 2024. This is attributed to the growing integration of advanced technology in sleep apnea management, offering real-time monitoring and personalized care, thus improving compliance and effectiveness.

Based on end use, the home care settings segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of over 59.00% in 2024. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of OSA and advancements in CPAP technology, which are driving the adoption of homecare CPAP therapy, offering cost-effective, comfortable, and convenient solutions for patients.

North America held the largest market share of 42.29% in 2024, attributed to significant market players and widespread adoption of CPAP devices due to the high prevalence of OSA.

North America held the largest market share of 42.29% in 2024, attributed to significant market players and widespread adoption of CPAP devices due to the high prevalence of OSA. Key players operating in the CPAP devices market include ResMed; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; React Health (3B Medical); Medical Depot, Inc.; dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare; Transcend Inc. (Somnetics International, Inc.); Wellell Inc. (Apex Medical); BMC.

Medical); Medical Depot, Inc.; dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare; Transcend Inc. (Somnetics International, Inc.); Wellell Inc. (Apex Medical); BMC. In September 2022 , Transcend. Inc. launched Transcend Micro, the lightest and smallest portable CPAP device for OSA patients. It measures under four inches and weighs half a pound.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market based on product, connectivity, end use, and region:

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Connectivity Outlook (Volume, 000`Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Connected

Bluetooth-Connected CPAP



Wi-Fi & Cellular Connected CPAP



Hybrid-Connected

Non-Connected

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - End Use Outlook (Volume, 000`Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Others (Long-Term Care Facilities, etc.)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, 000`Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Norway



Denmark



Sweden

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market

ResMed

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Medical Depot, Inc. dba Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

React Health ( 3B Medical)

Medical) Transcend Inc. (Somnetics International, Inc.)

Wellell Inc. (Apex Medical)

BMC

