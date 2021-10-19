Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Size to Reach USD 4225.6 Million by 2027 at CAGR 9.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is Segmented by Type (Software, Hardware), Application (Manufacturers, Providers, Distributors). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Health Category.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market size is projected to reach USD 4225.6 Million by 2027, from USD 2267.5 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market are

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is expanding due to the increased need for healthcare providers and manufacturers to improve operational efficiency and profitability while cutting operating costs.

Healthcare Supply Chain Management market growth is also being fueled by the adoption of cloud-based and mobile-based solutions in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is expected to benefit from improvements in Big Data analytics and machine learning.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-1Z479/Healthcare_Supply_Chain_Management_Market

Trends Influencing The Growth Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

Improved operations, efficient resource utilization, effective treatment, and satisfied patients are all advantages of a well-run healthcare supply chain. The Supply Chain ensures that all of the hospital's departments, operations, and revenue cycles are connected effectively. The Supply Chain can be thought of as a back-end program that connects all of the different processes. The supply chain ensures that medications and products are available at the right time, reducing inventory waste, improving patient care, and reducing human error and medication errors. Thus the advantages associated with Healthcare Supply Chain Management are expected to drive the growth of the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market.

Furthermore, healthcare SCM encompasses all processes connected to the producing, acquiring, storing, and shipping of numerous product types, such as surgical supplies, medical devices, and medications. Greater adoption of software-based systems is expected to enhance the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market growth due to the benefit of controlling several processes on a single platform.

The healthcare supply chain market is expected to develop due to rising competition and the need to remain ahead of the changing healthcare landscape. Due to the rapidly changing healthcare market, companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries have been driven to build supply chain models that can satisfy demand. Businesses must strengthen healthcare supply chain management and utilize its benefits to transform speed, flexibility, efficiency, and dependability across the whole value chain to stay ahead of the competition.

By lowering the cost and time spent moving products, understanding supply chain management in healthcare, and investing in better-organized logistics will boost the product or service value. For healthcare firms aiming to develop and become more robust, having a logistics system in place is crucial since it allows for the reliable, timely, and safe delivery of supplies at a reasonable cost. Thus the cost-efficiency and reliability offered by a streamlined SCM is expected to further increase the growth of the healthcare supply chain market

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at:

https://reports.valuates.com/reports/QYRE-Othe-1Z479/healthcare-supply-chain-management

Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Share Analysis

During 2018, the United States was the most dominant region. This dominance can be linked to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies in the area, as well as various government initiatives and increased use of technologically advanced solutions.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Software solutions are significantly more acceptable than hardware systems as a result of the growing number of online purchases, improved business information, and a growing desire for eco-friendly logistics.

Report Customization Request: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/QYRE-Othe-1Z479/Healthcare_Supply_Chain_Management_Market

Key Players in the Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1Z479&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-1Z479&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- In 2020, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market size was USD 88140 Million and it is expected to reach USD 145180 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics market size is projected to reach USD 98570 Million by 2027, from USD 68870 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2021-2027.

- Healthcare Inventory Management Software Market contains segmentation By Type (Order Management Software, Warehouse Management Software, Consignment Management Software, Implant Management Software, Tissue Management Software), By Application (Manufacturers, Distributors, Healthcare Providers) and Regional

- The global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems market size is projected to reach USD 23650 Million by 2027, from USD 18880 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

- The global Pharmacy Inventory Management Software Solutions and Cabinets market size is projected to reach USD 5060.8 Million by 2027, from USD 3516.8 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2027.

- Healthcare Barcode Scanners Market contains segmentation By Type (1D, 2D, Others), By Application (Patient Identification, Bedside Medication Verification, Lab Specimen Track And Trace, Others) and Regional

- Healthcare Logistics Market contains segmentation By Type (Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs), By Application (MarineIn, land, Aviation) and Regional

- The global Healthcare Business Intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 8379.9 Million by 2027, from USD 4205.7 Million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Healthcare IT Market size was valued at USD 250,577.15 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 880,688.75 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global healthcare analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The global Healthcare Consulting Services market size is projected to reach USD 15690 Million by 2026, from USD 8944.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2026.

- The global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 20910 Million by 2026, from USD 8965.4 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global supply chain management market size was valued at USD 15.85 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 37.41Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2020 to 2027.

To see the full list of related reports on the Healthcare Supply Chain Management

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports