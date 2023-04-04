Healthcare Payer Services Market Forecast 2022-2029: Demand, Business Growth, Opportunity, Application, Cost, Sales, Service, End-Use, Size, Top Manufacturers Analysis - Cognizant, EXL, HGS Ltd., Accenture | Brandessence Market Research

04 Apr, 2023, 09:45 BST
LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Healthcare Payer Services Market is reckoned to expand at a CAGR of +6% over the assessment timeframe of 2022-2029.
Healthcare payer services pertain to an array of administrative and pecuniary functions presented by institutions that compensate for healthcare amenities, like insurance corporations, government programs, and employer-based health schemes.
Get Sample of Report@ https://www.aimarketreport.com/downloadSample/PostId/617
Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Outlook (2022-2029)
The aforementioned amenities typically encompass supervising claims processing, establishing coverage and repayment for medical services and procedures, bargaining contracts with healthcare providers, managing benefit arrangements, and coordinating care amidst sundry providers and establishments. Payer services may likewise encompass managing patient health statistics and employing analytics to detect inclinations and boost care outcomes. The conclusive objective of payer services is to guarantee that patients obtain proper and excellent care while diminishing expenses for both the payer and the patient.
Technological advancements in healthcare payer services along with the escalating demand for health insurance and related services are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical.
Alongside, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in healthcare spending are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper.
Furthermore, government initiatives to promote healthcare coverage and emergence of value-based care models are adding momentum to the progression of this industry sphere.
Besides, surge in the geriatric population base and rise in healthcare consumerism are propelling the growth of this market.
Moreover, increasing need for cost containment and operational efficiency, widespread adoption of cloud computing and big data analytics, coupled with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning are spurring market expansion.
Growing integration of telemedicine in healthcare payer services and increasing focus on patient-centered care are further leading to the overall development of the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market.
Also, the booming healthcare outsourcing industry and the accelerating demand for personalized healthcare services are adding significant traction to the growth of this industry vertical.
On the contrary, increasing instances of cyberattacks is hindering the remuneration scope of this market.
Competitive Hierarchy
The prominent players characterizing the competitive terrain of the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market are Cognizant, EXL, HGS Ltd., Accenture, Xerox Corporation, Concentric Corporation, Genpact, WIPRO Ltd., and HCL Technologies.
Segmental Outlook
By Service
- BPO Services
- ITO Services
- KPO Services
By Application
- Claims Management Services
- Integrated Front Office Service And Back Office Operations
- Member Management Services
- Provider Management Services
- Billing And Accounts Management Services
- Analytics And Fraud Management Services
- HR Services
By End-use
- Private Payers
- Public Payers
Get Methodology @ https://www.aimarketreport.com/requestMethodology/PostId/617
Region-Wise Outlook
Which is the leading region in the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market?
North America is presently leading the market in terms of volume share. This is ascribed to the increasing healthcare expenditure and escalating demand for efficient healthcare among the masses.
Category-Wise Outlook
Which is the fastest growing service segment in this industry?
The BPO segment has emerged as one of the fastest growing service segments in this marketplace. This is attributed to the affordability and efficiency of BPO services.
Which is the most dominant end use segment in this business sphere?
The private payer segment is currently dominating the industry in terms of revenue share. This is due to the escalating demand for private health insurance and increasing healthcare costs.
Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market
This industry sphere has been gaining significant momentum to the development of this business sphere.
The amalgamation of advanced technology in healthcare payer services has transformed the landscape of the healthcare industry. This has resulted in the streamlining of administrative tasks and has vastly improved operational efficiency. The utilization of cutting-edge technological advancements such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence has allowed healthcare payers to efficiently manage patient health data, which has led to an improvement in claims processing and a reduction in healthcare costs. The integration of telemedicine in healthcare payer services has further facilitated the provision of convenient and accessible healthcare services, particularly in remote or underserved areas.
As the healthcare industry evolves, there is a rise in healthcare consumerism, which denotes patients actively participating in their own healthcare decision-making process. Informed and empowered patients now demand greater transparency and convenience in healthcare services, leading to the emergence of value-based care models that prioritize providing high-quality healthcare while keeping costs low. Healthcare payers are adapting to this trend by offering personalized healthcare services and equipping patients with tools that enable them to make informed decisions about their health.
On Special Requirement Healthcare Payer Services Market Report is also available for below region:
North America
- U.S, Canada
Europe
- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC
Latin America
- Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA
Purchase Copy of Report @ https://www.aimarketreport.com/Checkout?report_id=617
Major Developments
In March 2021, Centene Corporation announced its acquisition of Magellan Health for $2.2 billion. Magellan Health provides behavioural health services, specialty healthcare management, and pharmacy benefits management services.
Related Reports:
- Cellulose Esters Market Analysis of Major Segments and Future Opportunity Assessment 2029 | Prominent Players: Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, Solvay SA, China National Tobacco Corporation
- Lab On Chip Market Booming Growth | Micronit, MIMETAS, BEOnChip, Nortis Bio
- Immunofluorescence Assay Market to 2029 - Demand Outlook and Development Strategy
- Cellular Health Screening Market 2023 : Business Analysis , Prominent Players, and Forecast to 2029 – Telomere Diagnostics, SpectraCell Laboratories, Life Length, Repeat Diagnostics, Inc.
- Lifestyle Diseases Apps Market Trend | Drivers and Market Status 2022 to 2029
- AI In Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis, Research Study With EarlySign, Cancer Center.ai, Microsoft, Flatiron
- Growth Drivers of Artificial Intelligence In Precision Medicine Market Size Research Report 2023 by Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area, Competitors and Forecast to 2029
- Precision Oncology Market Analysis by Top Leading Player | SWOT Analysis, Regional Growth Challenges with Covid-19 Impact for Forecast 2029 : Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Invitae Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc.
- Oral Clinical Nutrition Market Growth 2023 Latest Challenges, Recent Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, Business Share and Size Forecast to 2029
- Dental Fluoride Treatment Market is Anticipated to Reach a valuation of ~$1.27 billion by 2028 at +5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by AI Market Report
- AI In Genomics Market 2023 Size, Status and Forecast | IBM, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, DEEP GENOMICS
- Skin Antiseptic Products Market is Booming with a Large Industrial Scope | Report Analysis on Expansion, Share, Revenue, Latest and Future Trends (2022-2029)
- Revolutionizing Customer Service: The Rise of Polyclonal Antibodies Market | AI Market Report
- Global DNA Synthesizer Market Size (2022-2029) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: AI Market Report
- Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market 2023 Detailed Analysis of Current Scenario with Growth Forecasts to 2029
- Allogeneic Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Regional insights From (2022-2029)
- Healthcare Data Annotation Tools Market by Type, Technology, Application and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2029
- Interactive Wound Dressing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
- Global Autism Spectrum Disorder Market Size (2022-2029) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: AI Market Report
- Industrial Microbiology Testing Services Market Is Expected to Boom – Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, Intertek Group, Bureau Veritas
Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.
Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.
Follow Us: Linkedin
M & A Advisory: Merger & Acquisition, and Capabilities
Blog:
What is Market Research?
What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM
Market Extension Merger: What It Is and How It Works
Due Diligence in M&A: Definition, Types, Process, Importance
Key Considerations for a Successful Post-Merger Integration
How to Identify the Right M&A Target for Your Business
How Mergers and Acquisitions Can Fuel Your Business Growth
Contact:
Mr. Vishal Sawant
Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com
Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com
Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155
Asia Office: +917447409162
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited
Share this article