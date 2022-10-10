Healthcare Integration Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 5.92 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 9.8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Healthcare Integration Market" By Product Type (Services, Products), By Technology (Hospital Integration, Medical Device Integration, Lab Integration, Clinics Integration), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Healthcare Integration Market size was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Healthcare Integration Market Overview

When treating patients, integrated health care, also known as interprofessional healthcare, places an emphasis on teamwork and communication among healthcare professionals. The establishment of a thorough treatment plan to cover the patient's medical, psychological, and social requirements is a hallmark of integrated health care. Information concerning patient care is shared across team members. Depending on the patient's needs, the interprofessional healthcare team may consist of a range of individuals (e.g., doctors, nurses, psychologists, and other health professionals).

The global healthcare integration market is expected to grow over the predicted period as a result of the growth of telemedicine, increasing need for real-time health monitoring, and growing use of electronic health records. The industry is also being driven by the growing geriatric population, the incidence of chronic disorders, and IT integration. By integrating numerous services, providers, and locations, these approaches and models attempt to improve people's quality of care and quality of life, as well as customer satisfaction and system efficiency. In recent years, a number of new ideas have emerged that have changed the way we think about integrated care. The first is that integrated care systems may be most effective when they become population-oriented and focused on improving health, such as by bringing together health and social care with other stakeholders including housing, schools, community groups, and companies. To begin, any integrated care model must recognise the importance of involving and empowering individuals and communities.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Oracle, Orchestrate Health, Interfaceware, AVI-SPL, IBM, InterSystems, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Burwood Group, Boston Software Systems, and Open Text.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Healthcare Integration Market On the basis of Product Type, Technology, and Geography.

Healthcare Integration Market, by Product Type

Services



Products

Healthcare Integration Market, by Technology

Hospital Integration



Medical Device Integration



Lab Integration



Clinics Integration



Radiology Integration



Others

Healthcare Integration Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

