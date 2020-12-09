Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 19.5 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market report.

The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Spike in demand of disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings due to consecutive waves of COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive the market growth in the near future. Focus on increasing production capacity by market players worldwide is another factor driving the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market during the forecast period. Disinfectants product segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. Based on composition, the alcohol-based segment will witness the highest CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period. The hospitals end-user segment accounted for the maximum share of around 40% in 2020.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, form, composition, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 45 other vendors

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Segmentation

Disinfectants are primarily used during surgeries to kill micro-organisms from hands. With the growing knowledge of hygiene and preventive safety, the worldwide disinfectant demand will expand considerably.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizers also often contain humectants, such as glycerin, which helps in preventing skin dryness, and emollients or moisturizers, like aloe vera, which helps in replacing some of the water that is stripped off during use. Thus, alcohol-based sanitizers are considered highly effective for repeated use in healthcare settings.

Liquid disinfectants and sanitizers are best used if dispensed out of a spray bottle and can be great to keep medical devices and other surfaces clean that may become cross-contaminated through contact.

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Product

Disinfectants

Sanitizers

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Composition

Alcohol-based

Quats

Chlorine

Others

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Care Settings

Others

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Form

Liquid

Gel

Others

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Dynamics

There has been a surge in demand for disinfectants and sanitizers across the globe to fight the novel coronavirus. As a result, manufacturers are ramping up the production of disinfecting & sanitizing products to meet the increased demand. For instance, the majority of manufacturers are focusing on running extra shifts, speeding up lines, hiring temporary workers and converting factory lines designed for other products to make medical grade disinfectants & sanitizers instead. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, key player, 3M, has played an important role in helping the world to respond to this global crisis. The company responded early and rapidly to the pandemic by supplying critical products to the dedicated frontline health care workers and first responders fighting the pandemic.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Spike in Market Demand due to Second Wave of COVID-19 Pandemic

Increase in Donations of Healthcare Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Rising Prevalence of HAIs Across the World

Adoption of Modern Disinfectant Technologies

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market – Geography

Europe attained the dominant position for the global healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers market and accounted for a share of around 31% in 2020. The presence of prominent market players, better safety awareness with high healthcare spending are the primary factors for the significant market share of this region. Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors to this region. The market in Europe will mainly be driven by the increasing treatment-seeking population due to greater awareness about healthcare disinfectants & sanitizers for preventing HAIs.

Healthcare Disinfectant and Sanitizer Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Columbia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Turkey



Iran

Major Vendors

The 3M Company

Company Kimberly-Clark

Reckitt Benckiser

Ecolab

The Clorox Company

STERIS

Gojo Industries

Other Prominent Vendors

Acuro Organics

Menarini Diagnostics

Braun Melsungen

Best Sanitizers

Cardinal Health

Cleenol Group

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Coloplast

Contec Products

CoreTex Products

Dreumex

Dynarex

Diversey

EcoHydra Technologies

GAMA Healthcare

Metrex Research

Cantel Medical

CARROLLCLEAN

PDI

Medline Industries

Pharmax

Becto

GESCO Healthcare

Medalkan

Ruhof Biocide

Cetylite

Micro-Scientific

Pal International

BHC

Multi-Clean

2XL

Angelini Pharmaceuticals

Buckeye International

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Unilever

Vi-Jon

PAUL HARTMANN

Kutol

Lion

Parker Laboratories

Whiteley Corporation

UPS Hygiene

The Himalaya Drug Company

Henkel

Cipla

