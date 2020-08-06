Health Canal published ranking of top 20 CBD oil brands [2020 Updated]

PALO ALTO, California, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Canal is an informational resource website focused on giving detailed reviews, comprehensive guides and helpful advice to its customers. The Health Canal is primarily focused on the best CBD oil reviews and other CBD products but it also covers a vast majority of health topics ranging from everyday fitness to dealing with medical conditions.

Being primarily focused on CBD, Health Canal focuses on the best brands and companies that are known for their transparency and potency. The company also have the source of their hemp in mind and acknowledging brands who use the best ingredients and the most effective of growing methods when it comes to making their CBD oil and products.

With quality and potency in mind, Health Canal has compiled a list of the best CBD brands in the market right now. These CBD brands being:

Neurohacker

Petly CBD

Medterra

Aspen Green

Joy Organics

CBD MEDIC

CBD Living

Sunday Scaries

Kats Botanicals

Charlotte's Web

Pass Your Test

RE Botanicals

Elixinol

Nanocraft CBD

Quant Vapor

Sol CBD

Green Garden Gold

CBD American Shaman

Mana Botanics

Receptra Naturals Shop

With the implementation of the 2018 Farm Bill, Industrial hemp can now be legally grown in US soil. This has big implications for CBD oil and CBD products in general and it made them more accessible for a lot of people.

Asides from the Farm Bill, the CBD market will keep growing since there has been tons of research about CBD, its numerous health benefits and its application in medical technology.

Research states that as of 2018, the global CBD market was valued at $4.6 billion. Its market value is estimated to have a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 22.2% between the dates 2019 - 2025.

As of 2020, the global market value of CBD is around $9.3 billion and by 2025, it is estimated to reach up to $23.6 billion. Needless to say, CBD products have a bright future when it comes to the global market.

Learn more about CBD and Healthcare at https://www.healthcanal.com/

Media Contact:

Erik Pham

Marketing Manager, Health Canal

Email: editor@healthcanal.com

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/erik-edwards-862804135/

Related Links

https://www.healthcanal.com



SOURCE Health Canal