Health Assured: Forget Blue Monday, let's talk about how we create Happy Monday's

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third Monday in January has traditionally been known as Blue Monday, the so-called most depressing day of the year. Now the UK and Ireland's largest EAP provider is calling on organisations not to focus on the negative connotations surrounding this one day and, instead, look at ways to create a happy, healthy workplace all year round.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet, CEO at Health Assured, says "January can be a difficult time of year for many reasons. We've seen calls to our helpline increase by as much as 15% in January compared to other months. Last year alone, we received tens of thousands of calls from individuals, with the highest call volumes relating to anxiety, low mood, and depression.

"It's time to take action – we simply cannot continue doing things the same way. Our statistics indicate that the UK is sitting on a mental health time bomb just waiting to go off. Organisations need to address the topic of mental health head-on in 2023, rather than simply buying into the stigma.

"For me, the first step is to look at Blue Monday as part of a wider focus on wellbeing. If we flip the narrative around the day from Blue Monday to Happy Monday, that gives us a chance to look at meaningful ways to make a real difference when it comes to employee mental health and workplace wellbeing."

Here are Health Assured's top tips to make a change.

Step On

Use the day as a springboard to get the conversation going about mental health. Acknowledge the difficulties January can bring and look for ways to brighten the mood. Mix things up by having a themed day, get colleagues talking to each other and let your team know that you recognise the difficulties they are facing.

Do It Better

Look at your wellbeing and benefits provision - are you doing enough to support your people? Now is a good time to find out what benefits they would value rather than merely what you think they need. There is no point paying for a benefits package that adds no value. Stay interviews and engagement surveys can help you find out what you are doing right and any areas that may need improvement, especially when it comes to mental health support. These services can be a lifeline in times of need, so it's important to get them right.

Bring a Friend

Open communication is a two-way relationship, and the more you converse with your team, the better these relationships become. This, in turn, creates a healthier overall culture. We spend so much of our daily life at work, with lifelong friendships being formed up and down the country. Use Mondays as an opportunity to get together and share the latest updates happening across your organisation, inviting feedback, and really listening to your team's concerns and feedback.

