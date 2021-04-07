HeadSpin Announces Two-Day Virtual Event: Converge

Converge features an unparalleled lineup of tech executives and practitioners coming together to discuss strategies and the latest trends in the digital space.

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadSpin , the world's first digital experience AI platform, today announced their first virtual event Converge, happening April 20th and 21st, which will bring speakers from various industries to meet and discuss four themes in the digital space: experience, resilience, inclusion, and acceleration. Converge will also be an interactive experience for attendees. Attendees will have the chance to listen, discuss, and network with peers and thought leaders throughout the sessions.