Head of The Female Company Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinja Stadelmaier of disruptive feminine care business The Female Company has been named the top of her field in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Sinja, who was the outright winner in her category, 'Best CEO - Organic and Natural Feminine Care Industry', spoke to BWM about the company's achievements so far, and why its work is so important.

The Female Company has made huge strides in what has been traditionally considered a notoriously challenging business area - period products. Periods affect around 50% of the world's population, yet the subject is still seen as taboo. Other Important issues such as the tampon tax and the increased use of plastics in feminine hygiene products have also highlighted the fact that periods are an unavoidable part of life, with a far-reaching impact. Women like Sinja Stadelmaier are leading a revolution that's all about challenging the way we think about periods; making quality, environmentally friendly female care products available to all.

Born and raised in a small town just outside of Stuttgart, Germany, Sinja met the company's co-founder at university and they have been on a mission to make life better for women ever since. They soon discovered huge issues in the industry, including the fact that many women in Germany (and around the world) are unable to afford suitable sanitary products, adding to the shame and discomfort associated with periods.

The Female Company has been at the forefront of major campaigns, leading to the reduction of tampon tax from 19% to 7% in Germany, as well as producing products that are better for the female body and the environment. Their period products, which include tampons, bandages, panty liners and menstrual cups, are made from certified organic cotton, with no harmful chemicals or pesticides, and produced to high social standards. The overall effect is the creation of products that are attractive, honest and kind - not shameful necessities to be hidden away.

The award Best CEO - Organic and Natural Feminine Care Industry is the first of its kind. Sinja told BWM what it means to her to be the outright winner in the category. "Our vision is to empower women to be proud in their womanhood and I honestly could not be more proud to be the first to win the award in the category of feminine hygiene industry with The Female Company."

