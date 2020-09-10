Head of Dubai based staffing company wins 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Align On-Demand Labor Services is a premier staffing company based in Dubai, UAE. In just three years the company has grown at a rapid pace, and now its CEO, Atul Sinha, has been named 'Best CEO in the Staffing and Recruiting Industry - UAE' in the 2020 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The Awards seek to identify and honor the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. The awards themselves do not focus on a company's success, as many do, but the spotlight is on the success of individuals who make the corporations tick– namely senior executives such as CEOs, Managing Directors, Directors and senior-level management. The intention is to give a worthy individual the recognition he/she deserves as well as to use their example to inspire other companies and business leaders to achieve similar success.

Align supports its many clients by providing on-demand workforces to supplement their business management efforts. The company's approach is to provide manpower with the right task and cultural competencies, so that employees are able to engage and perform at a similar level of performance as - and in some cases better than - the FTEs.

Atul has spent almost 20 years in the staffing and facility management sectors in the GCC region, seeing the industry grow from strength to strength in the process. He worked in global staffing before starting Align, and offers the kind of forward thinking attitude that has earned him respect from clients and fellow staffing experts.

Today the company employs around 3000 full time staff, who work in more than 10 diverse sectors across hundreds of companies. Align has gained many prestigious clients including the EXPO 2020, Emirates Group and big name accounts Dubai Holding, Marriott and Coca Cola. Looking to the future, Atul and his team are developing a portfolio of other business activities in the domains of Facility Management, HR Outsourcing, Recruitment, Compliance, Training and Consulting.

It's been widely documented that the staffing industry is outdated and needs to change, and Atul is leading the way. He is dedicated to creating ecosystems that are synergetic and in full alignment with the larger vision of the company; an ethos that's reflected in the company name."With businesses trying to make sense of a very disruptive and ambiguous market, companies are looking for flexible, agile and effective solutions and this is where as a community, we can make the biggest impact and contribute positive value to our clients." he told Business Worldwide Magazine.

To find out more about Align, visit https://alignmanpower.com/

An article on the company can be found on the BWM website: https://www.bwmonline.com/2020/08/17/align-igniting-talent-creating-solutions-and-delivering-value/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards 2020 visit https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/ceo-awards-2020-winners/

