Head Mounted Display (HMD) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Head mounted displays are wearable display devices that give a real-time three-dimensional display. It has a simple design with high luminous efficiency. These devices are light-weighted and have several potential features, including eye-tracking and multi-focus plane capabilities.

The global Head Mounted Display market size is projected to reach USD 18.4 Billion by 2026, from USD 5.5 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 22.3% during 2020-2026.

The key regions covered in the Head Mounted Display (HMD) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price, and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEAD MOUNTED DISPLAY MARKET SIZE

The Growing use of HMDs by Military, police, and firefighters to monitor situational information such as maps or thermal imaging data while observing a real scene is anticipated to fuel the growth of Head Mounted display market size. Furthermore, increasing demand for HMDs in applications for surveillance, monitoring, and imaging is expected to drive demand in the defense applications over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from the consumer electronics market is expected to increase the Head mounted display market size. In addition, the need for a shorter test period in virtual prototyping has resulted in price degradation, which is estimated to further boost the industry growth.

Lightweight and flexible wearable displays are increasingly required in the industrial ecosystem due to the lack of standardization. Developing advanced technical developments for stereoscopic imaging could benefit surgical training or use in remote applications in medicine. This growing adoption in the medical application is expected to increase the Head Mounted Display market size.

Moreover, the continuous R&D, along with increasing knowledge of diverse applications of Head mounted display, is expected to fuel the growth of Head mounted display market size during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the wireless Head mounted display is projected to expand at the highest rate, as it does not require connectivity with PC. The major driving factor for the growth of wireless VR headsets is due to ease of use and low cost. Additionally, advances in technology, resulting in a transition from wired HMDs to wireless HMDs, are expected to offer market opportunities in the coming years. Rising demand for AR headsets is also one of the factors leading to the growth of wireless Head mounted display market size.

HEAD MOUNTED DISPLAY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Training & simulation is expected to hold the largest Head mounted display market share in 2013, and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period.

North America held the largest Head mounted display market share during the forecast period. The major demand in this region is coming from medical, defense, and security services.

Asia Pacific HMD market is expected to emerge as a lucrative region due to the low cost of production, low cost of maintenance, and availability of cheap labor with adequate field expertise.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BAE Systems

Google

Imagine

Seiko

Rockwell Collins

Epson

Vuzix

Sony

Others.

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Breakdown Data by Type

Slide-on HMD

Discrete HMD

Integrated HMD.

Head Mounted Display (HMD) Breakdown Data by Application

Aviation and Tactical, Ground

Engineering

Medicine and Research

Gaming and Video

Sports

Training and Simulation.

