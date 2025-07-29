HCLTech and Pearson Partner to Accelerate Skills Development, Advance Careers and Bridge the Global Skills Gap in the AI Era

LONDON and NOIDA, India, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, and HCLTech, a global technology company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate the transformation of learning, skills and workforce readiness in an AI-driven world.

The partnership combines Pearson's global expertise and scale in learning and assessment with HCLTech's strengths in digital transformation, product engineering, and AI. Together, the companies will co-develop AI-powered products and services designed to close skills gaps, empower individuals to advance their careers, and help organizations adapt and succeed amid rapid technological change.

Pearson will leverage HCLTech's engineering and professional services capabilities — including its GenAI platform, AI Force, and its EdTech platform, Career Shaper™— to expand and enhance AI-powered learning programs, assessments, and workforce analytics. These capabilities will help prepare people for the future of work across enterprises, higher education, and government.

In addition, Pearson's AI-powered learning and assessment tools will be embedded across HCLTech's internal HR ecosystem. This includes structured learning pathways, verified credentials through Credly, along with Pearson's Faethm AI platform for talent design, development, and career progression.

Pearson and HCLTech will collaborate across three strategic pillars:

Go-to-market acceleration: The companies will collaborate on developing learning and assessment products while co-innovating and scaling delivery through digital engineering. Together, they will deliver AI-powered learning and workforce solutions for enterprise clients, with a focus on high-demand sectors across key global markets.

AI innovation lab: A dedicated AI Tech Lab will serve as the engine room for joint innovation, where Pearson and HCLTech will co-develop next-generation learning products powered by GenAI and built on HCLTech's Career Shaper™ platform.

Strategic talent design: Pearson and HCLTech will leverage their combined talent design and assessment capabilities to deliver actionable workforce insights. These will help organizations align learning investments with business strategy, reduce skill gaps, and future-proof their talent pipelines.

Pearson CEO Omar Abbosh said: "Workers and employers around the world continue to be challenged by the rise of AI in the workplace. This is causing a growing skills gap that needs our attention quickly. Together with HCLTech, we will equip people with the AI-driven learning tools and the skills that help them navigate continuous change and build successful, resilient careers."

"This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in our relationship with Pearson," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech. "As GenAI and digital engineering redefine what's possible in education and workforce development, we are thrilled to expand this collaboration globally. Together, we have a unique opportunity to create transformative learning experiences and unlock competitive advantages for learners and institutions around the world."

This partnership represents a step forward in advancing Pearson's commitment to integrating AI across its products and accelerating the execution of its enterprise skilling strategy. It also underscores Pearson's focus on working with strategic partners that share a vision to drive joint innovation, value, and growth.

About Pearson

At Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), our purpose is simple: to help people realise the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our 18,000 employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. Visit us at https://www.pearsonplc.com.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 223,000 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering, cloud and AI, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2025 totaled $14.0 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

Pearson Media Relations

Dan.Nelson@Pearson.com – US

Laura.Ewart@Pearson.com – UK

HCLTech

meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740057/Pearson_HCL_Tech_Logo.jpg