Hawes & Curtis Launches Loungewear Collection In Response To The New Norm

The pared-back capsule collection features elevated essentials including hooded sweatshirts, crewneck sweatshirts, sweatpants and T-shirts in super-soft organic cotton fabric. Designed to be the off-duty go-to, every piece has been cut with a modern fit without compromising on comfort.

Made with high quality 100% organic cotton for a truly luxurious handle, the loungewear has been garment-dyed for a super-soft touch and to enhance the colour. The pieces have also been pre-shrunk for a comfortable fitting garment that won't shrink in the wash. Designed to be mixed and matched, the collection is available in shades of grey, Airforce blue, dark green, blackberry, navy and black.

The luxe loungewear collection launches online on the 25th January with additional colourways dropping through to the end of February. www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk/menswear/collections/luxe_loungewear

Hawes & Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman said: "During this difficult time, we listened to our customers. We know how important it is to be adaptable and to understand the changing needs of our customers. Made from environmentally-friendly organic cotton, our loungewear collection offers great design, great quality and great value."

About Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value.

Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire.

As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London's Jermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

