Hawes & Curtis Channels Italian Riviera Vibe With SS20 Campaign

Exuding a Mediterranean mood, the Italian influence can be seen in the beautifully woven fabrics, textured weaves, soft pastel palette and contemporary cuts. Available on the 6th February, the menswear collection comprises luxurious Italian blazers, beautifully tailored summer suits, exquisite silk accessories and smart separates.

The womenswear collection features luxuriously lightweight cotton shirts, the brand's signature blouses updated with whimsical watercolours and seasonal prints and sharp executive cotton shirts that exude power and professionalism.

Touker Suleyman, CEO of Hawes & Curtis says: "The SS20 collection reinvents Hawes & Curtis' classic formalwear in new invigorating ways to create versatile pieces that are smart, modern and perfect for the warmer seasons."

About Hawes & Curtis

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value. Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire. As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London's Jermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk

