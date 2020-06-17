Haven Cyber Technologies Group secures €5.7 million investment from C5 Capital

LONDON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven Cyber Technologies Group (Haven Group), today announced a further investment of €5.7 million from C5 Capital , the specialist investment firm investing in the secure data ecosystem. In addition, the Haven Group announced Andrew Miller had been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, and James Armstrong had been appointed Finance Director of ITC Secure, one of Haven Group's operating companies, to lead the next phase of growth.

Haven Group is a European focused pure play cybersecurity provider. Its operating companies, ITC Secure and Onevinn, provide enterprises with leading cybersecurity services and products. C5 Capital's investment will support the Haven Group's organic growth as it focuses on enhancing its solutions, products and consulting competencies to achieve its objective of being a premier European Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

Andrew Miller will support the Haven growth plan by leading financial planning, reporting and risk management across the Haven Group. Based in ITC Secure's London office Andrew brings more than 20 years' experience in finance and operational roles in the technology sector, with extensive corporate and commercial expertise in the US, UK, Europe, Australasia and South America. He joins the Group from Corero Network Security plc, an AIM-listed cybersecurity business, where he was Chief Finance Officer and Chief Operating Officer. He has also held senior roles at Datatec, where he led the acquisition and integration strategy of 15 global cybersecurity businesses into the Logicalis Group, Standard Bank, WestLB and Coopers & Lybrand.

James Armstrong has been appointed Finance Director at ITC Secure. James was previously Chief Financial Officer at 6point6, a technology consultancy specialising in digital transformation, cybersecurity, data and emerging technologies, and prior to that was Finance Director at Bain Capital. At ITC Secure, he will focus on supporting the business' growth plans as well as managing the financial and risk aspects of the business.

These developments come at an exciting time for Haven Group and its operating companies. In January ITC Secure launched its Microsoft Azure Sentinel SOC-as-a-service solution, a multi-layered approach which utilises Microsoft's cloud native SIEM technology, Azure Sentinel, to detect and investigate any potential cyber threats. This was the first 24-hour Managed Azure Sentinel solution in Europe and has already received significant interest from both public and private sector companies.

Additionally, leading global technology expert Stefan Schörling recently joined Onevinn, to support the development of its Microsoft centric security solutions for the cloud and mobile connected world.

The Haven Group has also seen strong demand for its services during the global COVID-19 outbreak, where a spike in cybersecurity threats has put additional strain on businesses and their cyber resilience. The Haven Group is a proud member of The Cyber Alliance to Defend our Healthcare , which was launched by C5 Capital in March 2020 to provide a worldwide industry response following an unprecedented series of attacks on the healthcare sector during the pandemic.

Sir Mick Davis, Board member of Haven Group, commented: "The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated more clearly than ever the importance of having robust cybersecurity in place. Many organisations do not have the in-house expertise to manage this issue; through Haven Group they can access a broad range of sophisticated services and solutions to protect against the significant threat of cyberattacks to their businesses. This investment from C5 Capital and the addition of Andrew and James further strengthens the strong team to deliver on the Haven Group growth plans."

Andre Pienaar, Founder and Managing Partner of C5 Capital, added: "There is a clear market opportunity for the Haven Group. It has already seen strong organic growth over the last year and, with this additional investment and bolstered management team, we're confident that the Group will continue to unlock this potential."

